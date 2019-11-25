‘Christmas Explosion’ Challenge Videos On TikTok Are Breaking Internet

As Christmas is nearing, a hoard of TikTok users is increasing people's excitement after a year-long wait by posting Christmas bomb videos. People have been posting hilarious 'Christmas explosion' videos which include some visuals in which rooms instantly transform into winter wonderlands when a festive bauble is lobbed in like a grenade. These bauble grenades have turned out to be a viral trend in TikTok as one after other people have been posting their own version of explosions. Rooms are turned into dreamy wonderland within seconds in these viral videos.

Viral 'Christmas Explosion' videos

In one of the videos, a user shoots in an un-festive and drab room and all of a sudden a soldier's voice says: 'All right. Let's move out... fire in the hole!'. Just then the door is closed and after a brief explosive shudder, they open it to reveal a glittery makeover accompanied by a bombastic version of Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree. There's also a video in which someone throws a red bauble 'grenade' into a bedroom and it lands by two dogs sitting on the bed. The room is decorated with a white Christmas tree, lights and red-and-white finishes - including the dogs who are now sporting Santa costumes. By now the video has garnered over 740,000 views on TikTok. Likewise, there has been a big bunch of videos on the challenge making rounds on the internet. Take a look.

A thread of Christmas explosion videos .. a very beautiful sight to behold pic.twitter.com/wG1oJyJ2g6 — Mojola | Spiritual (@Mjayjay_) November 21, 2019

My first ever TikTok. Does this make me a cool mom? 🎄✨🎅🏼 #christmasexplosion pic.twitter.com/7HZSzx4d4c — Sara Popp (@Sara_Popp2) November 23, 2019

okay so I’m not making a TikTok just for this video (yes, very anti-gen z of me), but this was fun.



also I’ll be covered in glitter until february, for sure.



without further ado, here’s my #ChristmasExplosion pic.twitter.com/nZyg16CWxu — Katie (@katiemucci) November 25, 2019

I finally caved and made a Tik Tok🤷🏽‍♀️#christmasexplosion pic.twitter.com/kcBKjrzOkM — Belle (@bellecundall) November 24, 2019

