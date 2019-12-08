Christmas 2019: Fashion And Makeup Cues To Take From Bollywood Divas

Christmas 2019 is right around the corner. With the festive season kicking in, it is important to take up the responsibility of setting the festive wardrobe. During Christmas 2019 you would wander a way out of the fashion confusion. However, no worries this year, Bollywood divas are here to help you set your Christmas 2019's party wardrobe. Here are some of the best outfits and looks by the Bollywood divas that will inspire your Christmas 2019's party and mass looks.

Fashion cues to take from Bollywood for Christmas 2019's Eve

Kiara Advani's flossy cotton candy pink dress

Kiara Advani's flashy and cotton candy pink dress is a perfect pic for the Christmas eve mass. The dress has a bold and subtle look. One can wear for the night mass and for the Christmas night party. You can also take makeup cues from Kiara Advani's cotton candy look, simple and natural nude makeup.

Ananya Panday's black backless off-shoulder dress

Ananya Panday's short black dress looks like a perfect fit for your Christmas eve look. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor's short dress gave a Christmas vibe with the front decor design on the dress. The frock had a gown flair with which Ananya Panday paired black heel boots to complete the entire Christmas 2019 look.

Bhumi Pednekar's white snowy dress

If you are looking for a light-coloured Christmas 2019's eve dress, check out Bhumi Pednekar's snowy outfit. The white-coloured short dress has a curvy deep neckline with mid-stitched design. However, Bhumi's dress had bunged ballon hands. Also, the actor wore a shinny polished grey toe-pointed heels.

