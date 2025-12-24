Christmas 2025: How To Make The Holiday Special For Children Beyond Santa's Gifts

Christmas is the time of the year when young children get off from school and extracurricular activities to truly enjoy some time off. While the spirit of the holiday essentially lies in the anticipation of Santa Claus's arrival bearing gifts, it needs to be limited to just that. The true spirit of the festival lies in the memories, traditions and togetherness that stay with children long after the wrapping paper is gone. So, if you are the gift locked and ready but are still planning to give kids around you a holiday more meaningful than that, look no further. This Christmas, spend time with the young ones, making memories and living experiences with them that will leave a lasting impact on their memories.

The stories and lore of Christmas that usually escape the celebration

A typical Christmas celebration these days revolves around decorating the tree, sipping on hot chocolate and exchanging gifts. While this is the idea of the festival that is popularly advocated in series, movies and other pop culture references, it lacks a very important aspect for the festival. Rather than merely looking at the day as an opportunity to receive gifts, tell your children the actual history of Christmas, the tree and the reason why the day is celebrated on December 25. Recite carols with them and feed their curious minds by explaining to them the significance behind the traditions. Reading age-appropriate books or narrating stories about kindness, hope and generosity helps children understand the values behind the celebration.

Creating family traditions



Representative image

On the more fun side of things, you can personalise Christmas to serve the needs of your family. Simple traditions such as decorating the Christmas tree together, baking cookies on Christmas Eve or watching a favourite holiday movie as a family can become lifelong memories. You can wear matching sweaters, the same set of Christmas pjayamas or watch the same movie on repeat to give your children something to remember the holiday by. Let children participate in planning these activities—it gives them a sense of ownership and excitement.



Inculcate the spirit of giving

One of the most valuable lessons Christmas offers is kindness. Involve children in donating toys, books or clothes they no longer use to those in need. Explaining the joy of sharing and helping others instils empathy and gratitude at an early age, making the festival more meaningful than just receiving gifts.

No fun without food



Representative image

There is no holiday or festival without a generous serving of food. Curate a special festive menu that includes exclusive dishes that are prepared only on the festival to make the day memorable. Involve children in festive cooking, whether it’s decorating cupcakes, shaping cookies or stirring hot chocolate.

A Christmas Day picnic