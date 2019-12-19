Christmas: All You Need To Know About Your Christmas Tree Before You Buy Them

With Thanksgiving in the past now, it is time to look forward to Christmas. People are already busy with buying trees and decorations and have already got their presents. But it is important to know your Christmas tree before you buy them. Here are a few types of trees to get this Christmas.

Red Cedar

This tree is popularly referred to as eastern red cedar, pencil cedar and aromatic cedar. The trees form a pyramid like shape and the jet upwards. They are known to have heights of over 40 feet. This is the most commonly used tree in Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas. The leaves have a dark, shiny green colour and this particular cedar are dense in nature.

Arizona Cypress

These trees are native to South-western United States. It is a medium sized evergreen tree that has the capacity to grow up to 60 feet tall. Leaves of this particular one are a bluish grey colour on braches and grow in a conical shape.

Scotch Pine

Another common Christmas tree option, this tree is also referred to as scots pine. These trees can grow up to 115 feet tall. The needles of the tree range in colour from blue-green to a darker green colour in winters and often grow in bunches of two. The tree is known for its long-term needle retention, therefore there will be less of a mess to clean.

White Pine

This tree features needles that grow in fascicles or bundles and can grow up 230 feet tall. The mature trees from the lot can live up to 400 years. The branches of the tree are flexible and give out little to no aroma. It is not recommended for heavy ornaments and decorations because the branches are not as strong.

Grand Fir

The grand fir is a large tree that is native to the Pacific Northwest and Northern California. These giant trees can grow up to 230 feet tall and gives off a wonderful spicy Christmas tree scent. The tree features bicoloured needles with yellow-green hues and a white stripe beneath the needles.

