Christmas Desserts | Easy Recipe To Prepare Delicious Eggnog At Home

Eggnog is a quirky mixture of egg and alcohol blended into a tasty dessert. It looks creamy and delicious and can be prepared with alcohol as well. Many people pay a lot of money in restaurants and bars to relish this delicious drink during Christmas. However, here is a quick and easy recipe to make eggnog at home-

Ingredients to prepare Eggnog

Six large eggs

One cup of granulated sugar

Two cups of whole milk

One cup of heavy cream

One and a half cups of bourbon, rum and cognac

Freshly grated nutmeg, for serving

Mixing bowls

Whisk

Pitcher

Stand mixer or hand mixer

Microplane or nutmeg grater

Instructions to prepare Eggnog

Step One:

Separate yolks and egg whites in different bowls. Cover the whites and refrigerate them until required. Start adding the sugar to the yolks and whisk nicely with a mixer until the mixture is smooth, creamy, and lightened to a lemon-yellow colour.

Step Two:

Add the milk, cream, and liquor (if using) and whisk until mixed. Cover the bowl properly and refrigerate it for at least an hour. The more liquor you add, the longer it will stay. Non-alcoholic eggnog should be consumed within a day. If a person is adding half to 1 cup of liquor, it will keep the eggnog last for several days. The more alcohol the longer it will last. But, do not completely make it an alcoholic drink.

Step Three:

Before serving the dessert, whisk the reserved egg whites in a stand mixer or with a hand mixer at high speed until the whites form stiff peaks. Transfer the whisked egg whites to the bowl with the eggnog and start mixing the whites into the base. This gives the eggnog a light and extra-creamy texture. Some of the egg whites will also float to the top, like foam. Transfer the eggnog to a pitcher or punch bowl. Serve in individual glasses with a grating of nutmeg over top.

