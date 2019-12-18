Christmas DIY Cards For Your Loved Ones To Make Them Feel Special

Christmas is around the corner, and it is the season to spread love and joy! Christmas marks the birthday of Jesus Christ. All around the world, the day is celebrated by exchanging gifts and spending time with friends and family. While there is no limitation to what one can gift, giving personalised gifts makes the experience very special. Cards make a wonderful gift as they are very personal and tells the person you care. However, it can be challenging to know how to go about it. Here are a few ideas to make cards that are easy yet say that you love the person.

Pop up card

To make a pop-up card, you need to follow these steps. Fold a decorative paper in half. Draw a pop-up image on a separate piece of paper. Depending on the shape of the image, fold it in such a way that it can get folded when the decorative paper is folded. After that, stick it and you are done.

Simple card

Keeping a card simple can do the trick as well. If you are unsure about a pop-up card, then simply go for a simple handwritten card. For that, you can simply draw, paint or stick images on the front side. Write a heartfelt message and you are done.

Handprint card

This is a unique and adorable way to make a card. It is super easy and fun to make. Using your thumbprint or fingerprint and drawing around it to give it shapes and designs will do it all. It is all about getting creative and having fun.

