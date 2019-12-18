Christmas Decoration Ideas Inspired By 'Game Of Thrones' To Give Your Home A Unique Touch

Christmas is the time to celebrate with friends and family and do what makes one happy. One of the most crucial parts of the festival is decorating the whole house. One can pick up themes and ideas and design and decorate their houses. A Game of Thrones-inspired decoration is sure to win the hearts of all the fans of the series out there. It can turn out to be a great idea to integrate the love for Game of Thrones with the festivities of Christmas.

Here are some excellent ideas for GOT Christmas Decorations

Tree ornaments

One can have great tree ornaments inspired by Game of Thrones. By taking plain ornaments, one can paint phrases like Let It Snow, Ho Ho Hodor, Mother of Dragons, and Winter is Coming on them. You can also add the sigils of the houses in the ornaments.

Funny decorations

A funny idea is to add a picture of Danaerys Stormborn screaming 'Where are my dragons?'. You can change this caption and say 'Where are my presents?'. You can also cut out snowflakes and add a picture of Jon Snow at the centre of the flake. You can add a picture of the Lannisters on your postcards and write "The Lannisters Send Their Regards" on them.

Winter is Coming

You can use the phrase Winter is Coming at multiple places and in different ways. You can add a picture of the same on your wreath. You can also change it to Christmas is Coming and add it to your Christmas tree.

