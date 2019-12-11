Christmas Gifts For Teachers: Top 3 Last Minute Gifts For Teachers

Christmas 2019 is just around the corner. And Christmas gifting can be a tricky job, especially when you're planning to buy gifts for teachers. There are so many ways to show a great teacher that you appreciate all of their hard work. They play such an important role in caring for your kids and shaping who they’ll turn out to be in the future, and we all know that it is by no means an easy job. When it comes to selecting teacher gifts for Christmas, there are many options to choose from. Here are some good and useful gifts to give your teachers this Christmas:

Also Read | DIY Christmas gifts: Here are best last-minute Christmas gifts

Also Read | Christmas 2019: Check out the last-minute gifts for coworkers

Christmas gifts for teachers

Gift Cards

Getting them a greeting card is great but giving a gift card is better. You can gift any kind of gift card for a fun coffee, treats, or lunch: Starbucks, Caribou, or your local coffee shop, Cold Stone Creamery, Dairy Queen, Subway, McDonald's. You can also add a small greeting note to this gift.

I have a stack of Gift Cards to give away. iTunes/Amazon/PlayStation/Xbox $10 giftcards. I will be giving these away on the 21st!! In order to win, you must Follow Me & Retweet what giftcards you want to win. **1 card per winner! pic.twitter.com/A1Umfuz92S — JudgeJudySlayer (@judgejudyslayer) December 8, 2019

Sticky Notes Set

Sticky notes can be a really useful Christmas gift to get your teacher. A fancy notepad set has all of the cool and southern charms you'd expect. It is a reasonable and useful gift too.

TAKE THEM PLEASE HAHAHAHA Name your price and I’ll think about it. Also, I’m only selling them as a set. (OT7 sticky notes + tapes) 😂💕 pic.twitter.com/o7GCq5cprK — ɴɪᴀᴏ 😸 (@NiaoMeow) December 6, 2019

"Thank You, Teacher" Scented Candle Gift

Scented candles are very much in trend as a formal gift. Adding a personalised caption makes it formal but it is quite a warm gift. It would be hard for any teacher not to be moved by the quote on this candle. You can also get different flavours and make a set of them.

Year end teacher gifts. Say thank you with this beautifully scented candle in a black glass jar with lid and box! #flamefamboutique #handmadegifts #soycandle #teachersgift pic.twitter.com/7zikdlPSPK — flame fame (@flamefame1) November 26, 2019

Also Read | Lava Cake | Try out this easy and quick chocolate lava cake recipe

Also Read | Brownies | Bake and binge on these variant types of brownies