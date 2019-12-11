DIY Christmas Gifts: Here Are Best Last Minute Christmas Gifts

You may be feeling the Christmas vibes but you may be running short of time to visit the market and get presents. You need not panic about last-minute Christmas gifts. Here are some of the brilliant DIY Christmas gifts that will make for a beautiful present for your near and dear ones. These DIY Christmas gifts are easy to make and they look beautiful too.

Snow Globes

This is one of the easiest and lovely DIY Christmas gifts. All you need is a clean and transparent jar, a Christmas tree or any other decorations of your choice. Clean the jar and insert attach the mini Christmas tree or any figurine on the inside of the jar by using glue. Now you can fill the jar with distilled water, make sure you leave some space in the jar. Then, add a drop of glycerin and glitter to the jar. Close the jar and shake so that the glitter spreads evenly.

Bath Bombs

The bubbles, fragrant oils and minerals make bath bombs to be the best DIY Christmas gifts. You need not run errands to prepare one of these last-minute Christmas gifts. You need citric acid, Epsom salt, baking soda, almond oil, cornstarch, essential oils, colouring pigments of your choice and moulds. Combine together all these ingredients except for oils and acid. Add the oils and citric acid drop by drop. Fill the bath bomb mould with the mixture and wait for 24 hours. This makes for the best DIY Christmas gifts for your friend or sister who loves spending time alone.

Biscuit Balls

You can always gift something by relying on the Christmas delicacies for last-minute Christmas gifts. Take biscuits and crush them and mix them with cream cheese to make a soft dough. Make tiny balls and refrigerate. Then dip them in melted chocolate and sprinkle some oreo powder or sprinkles of your choice. Refrigerate for about 30 minutes. One of your DIY Christmas gifts ready.

Mason Jars

For this, you need to attach four to five broad paper tapes to create a strong base. You can draw a Christmas tree or designs of your choice. Cut and paste it on the jar. Paint the jar in red or green and let it dry. Then take off the paper tape and you will see a transparent design on the jar. You can fill the jar with Christmas delicacies.

