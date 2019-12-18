Kim Kardashian Defends Her Christmas Decorations, Says 'the Kids Climb Over Them'

Recently, Kim Kardashian's Christmas decorations had become the target of ridicule on online forums and social media. After fans of the celebrity learnt of her odd, geometric, all-white Christmas decore, many took to Twitter to mock the setup. However, the popular celebrity has now defended her choice for Christmas decorations on Ellen DeGeneres talk show.

Kim defends her Christmas decore on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show where Kim Kardashian featured on the December 17 episode, she started talking about her Christmas decore. She said that the theme of her Christmas eve party was all-white Whoville. She added that she hired an artist from Australia to create the decoration in a geometric, Dr. Seuss-ian themed fashion. Kim stated that the creation of her decore costed a pretty penny, further adding that this theme would be their Christmas decoration for every year.

Kim later said that now that her kids were old enough, they could climb all over her decorations. She added that they were ripping them and breaking them and that she did not know how long they would last. She defended her decore by talking about how her kids were having fun with her decorations.

However, not everyone agrees with Kim Kardashian's sentiment. Many comments on Twitter were mean and mocked Kim's decorations. A source close to Kim told a news organisation that she was very sensitive about her fashion and did not like people making fun of her design online. However, even though Kim is sensitive, she does not plan on taking down the decore. She likes it and thinks that it is cute as is.

Later in the show, Kim confirmed to Ellen that she was indeed in the out with her sister Kourtney Kardashian. This is due to the fact that Kourtney wants to leave the reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She further went on to say that when one member of the family left on a vacation or was busy, the others in the cast would pick up the slack. Which is why Kim and Khloe were so exhausted and were frustrated with Kourtney.

