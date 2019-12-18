Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott To Spend Christmas Together, Here Is The Reason Why

Kylie Jenner and her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott will reportedly be together as a family to spend Christmas with their daughter Stormi. The two are still close to each other but have they have not rekindled their romance as yet. Reportedly, the famous make-up brand owner and the Astro-World rapper will put their differences aside to ring in the festive day in Los Angeles with their little one-year-old girl, Stormi. Both the parents are said to be determined to make their daughter’s day special when she opens her presents and they will hopefully be 'together as a unit.' Read more to know about the relationship between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

Kylie Jenner dating Travis Scott

Initially, when Travis got to know about the new of becoming a father, he posted, 'Legit happiest day of my life. The couple welcomed their daughter on February 1, after staying largely silent about the pregnancy. Though things were initially positive after the birth of their daughter, the following years have not been smooth for Travis. A wave of rumours of Travis cheating on Kylie took over the media and the couple called it quits in October. Well, it is not the first time where the couple has reunited to spend a festival as a family. Earlier this year, the two were seen celebrating Thanksgiving which according to the couple was ‘super chill’.

My baby!!!!!!!! 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 i cant handle this!!!! pic.twitter.com/eo71nZ5OV4 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 28, 2019

Happy Birthday Stormi ♥️ We Love you.. pic.twitter.com/aNSoLyR7dW — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 1, 2019

