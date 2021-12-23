Christmas Tree Decoration 2021: Easy Ideas To Make Your Festival Merry And Bright

It's almost Christmas time and the preparations have begun for the same. The day will see candles glowing in the windows, church bells chiming and millions of snowflakes from heaven. Gifts, cakes, Christmas trees, all symbolise Christmas and you will need tips for all of that. Apart from that, your Christmas tree should stand out of the box as it will be placed at one of the corners of your house. Here are some of the easiest ideas you can go with to make your Christmas tree look like a dream.

The basic and simplest one:

If you invest in quality decorations, then mix delicate, clear, hand-blown glass ornaments collected over the years. Add some glitter, sparkles and some new winter accents. The simplest tree can be decorated with shimmering glass baubles, silver streamers at the tips of the branches, and light in the form of electric candles.

Farmhouse-inspired look:

The simple Christmas tree is the easiest and beautiful if made perfectly. Wrap on the faux cotton garland around the tree you want to decorate, it will give you an instant farmhouse charm. Add some ribbons with neutral tones to give it a more attractive look.

Bow on the top:

The best part about decorating a Christmas tree is that there is no end or restriction. Add some bells, gifts, stars at the corners of the branches. Keep it colourful, crafty and cute with some pom poms around it. A bow on the top will definitely be the cherry on top.

Nutcracker:

This one is gonna be one of the favourite trends of Christmas decor ideas for 2021. The nutcracker theme incorporates fun colours like red, green, gold, and navy. Complete the decorations by placing nutcrackers into its body or tying the nutcracker ribbon.

Traditional Red-decor:

If you're wondering how to decorate a Christmas tree and are running out of budget, then one could make use of the electric lights and eclectic collection that would be handy at home as well as make handmade decoration items. Decorate the Christmas tree with colour-blocking items of red and green, which will create a sense of consistency.

The woven decors:

Cozying up by the fire is one of the greatest joys during Christmas. This Christmas, embrace the Scandi tradition of ‘hygge’. Warm-up your tree with some socks, gloves, and other woollen decor entities. Woven decors are a perfect fit for farmhouse Christmas trees and will also go with traditional red and white.

Image: Instagram/@gabio81