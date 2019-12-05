Churches In Kochi That Are A Must-visit During This Holiday Season

Kochi is a beautiful city which is an exciting blend of tradition and history with a realistic touch of modernization. This port city is situated on the tropical Malabar Coast. The city reclines in the glory of its heritage houses, ancient synagogue, and old mosques. The impressive churches of Kochi are an architectural wonder. So if you are planning to visit the heritage city this Christmas, here we present you a list of churches that you must visit in Kochi during the holiday season.

Vallarpadam Church, Kochi

This is one of the most beautiful churches in Kochi and is considered as the Marian Shrine of the country. It is also a major pilgrimage site in India which is a magnificent white edifice dedicated to Mother Mary, who is affectionately called as Vallarpadath Amma in this city. This memorial is also known as the Church of Our Lady Ransom and the National Shrine Basilica of Our Lady of Ransom.

Location: Vallarpadam Church Road, Vallarpadam, Kochi

Denomination: Roman Catholic

Vallarpadam Church Mass Timings:

Weekdays – 6:30 am and 5:30 pm

Saturday – 6:30 am, 10:30 am, 4:30 pm, and 6:00 pm

Sunday – 6:00 am, 7:00 am, 9:30 am, 11:30 am, 4:00 pm, and 5:30 pm

Malayattoor Church, Kochi

Famously counted as one of the most beautiful tourist places in Kochi, this church is situated in the north-eastern part of the city. This well-known religious place stands on the top of a beautiful hill and attracts visitors from all over the nation. As of now, the Malayattoor Church has been titled by the Vatican as one of the eight international memorials across the world.

Location: Malayattoor Angamaly, Kochi

Denomination: Syro-Malabar Catholic

Malayattoor Church Mass Timings:

Weekdays – 9:30 am

Sundays – 7:30 am and 9:30 am

Santa Cruz Basilica, Kochi

The most beautiful church in the city, Santa Cruz Basilica, is among the eight basilicas in the country. In the year 1984, Pope John Paul II announced Santa Cruz as a Basilica. Not only does this church attracts visitors all year round, but its historic and religious significance is so artistic that it makes for a must-visit place in the city. This church's architecture is a spectacular Gothic and Indo-European style, and this impressive edifice is adorned with enticing frescos, murals, and paintings.

Location: Bastian Street, Fort Nagar, Fort Kochi

Denomination: Roman Catholic (Latin)

Santa Cruz Basilica Mass Timings:

Weekdays – 6:00 am, 7:00 am, and 6:00 pm

Saturday evening mass – 5:00 pm

Sundays – 5:30 am, 6:45 am, 8:00 am, 9:15 am, and 5:30 pm

