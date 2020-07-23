Cousins Day Quotes To Share With Your Favourite Cousins To Make Them Feel Special

In July 2020, the list of significant days is enormous. From World UFO Day, World Population Day, International Tiger Day, to National Cousins Day, the month has it all. Out of all these days, National cousins day is the only day which is dedicated to a human relationship. Cousins are close relatives, whom either we love dearly or hate but we certainly cannot ignore. On July 24th year every annual year, National Cousins Day is celebrated across the globe with a lot of gusto and galore. That means Happy Cousins Day 2020 will be observed on a Friday this year.

This special day is observed in order to recognize the close bond that cousins share irrespective not being siblings. One generally treats cousins are friends who are also family. So cherish this lifelong connection by wishing your cousins a very Happy Cousins Day 2020 this year by sharing some wonderful quotes on cousins day.

Cousins Day Quotes

We have compiled a list of some delightful cousins day quotes that you can share with your favourite cousins and wish them a Happy Cousins Day 2020. You can also make them feel special by adding a personal touch with a short message to these Happy cousins day 2020 quotes.

“Cousin by blood, friends by choice.” by Darlene Shaw

"Time passes and we may be apart, but cousins always stay close at heart."

"I smile because you're my family. I laugh because there's nothing you can do about it."

"Born as a cousin, made as a friend " by Byron Pulsifer

“Other things may change us, but we start and end with family." by Anthony Brandt

"We may not have it all together, but together we have it all."

"My cousins are shareholders of my soul." by Saswat Padh

“Cousins are people that are ready made friends.” by Courtney Cox

"The love between cousins knows no distance."

“Cousins are friends that will love you forever." by Constance Richards

“A cousin is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost.” by Marion C. Garretty

"You don't choose your family. They are God's gift to you, as you are to them." by Desmond Tutu

"God made us cousins because He knew our mothers could not handle us as siblings."

"Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold cousins together." by Woodrow Wilson

"Never forget who was with you from the start." by Ziad K. Abdelnour

"In my cousin, I find a second self." by Isabel Norton

"The bond that links your true family is not one of blood, but of respect and joy in each other's life." by Richard Bach

"Family is not an important thing. It's everything." by Michael J. Fox

