Hariyali Teej 2020: History, Meaning, Significance, And Celebration

Hariyali Teej 2020 is finally here. The popular Hindu festival will be observed on Thursday, July 23 in India. On the occasion of Hariyali Teej, married women observe fasts, apply Mehendi, and wear Green coloured clothes and pray for a blissfully married life. They seek blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for a problem-free married life. To know more about the Hariyali Teej significance, understand its meaning and learn about its festivities, keep reading ahead.

Hariyali Teej Meaning and Significance

As per Hindu mythology, every year three different types of Teej are observed Hariyali, Kajari, and Hartalika Teej. On the day of Sawan Teej also known as Hariyali Teej , married women in several Indian states observe nirjala fasts. As per Hindu Mythology, the Hariyali Teej significance is a lot for those women, who wish for a happy obstacle-free married life. Coming to the Hariyali Teej meaning Hariyali signifies the word Green whereas, Teej means "third" so on the third day in the holy month of Shraavan in Shukla Paksha the Hariyali Teej celebration is done. The Hariyali Teej 2020 will be observed on July 23, Thursday. Teej Mata is another name for Goddess Parvati. Thus, in the month of monsoon where the environment is lush green, women pray to seek blessings of Teej Mata and Shiva, which is considered auspicious.

As per Hariyali Teej significance, a couple who prays together on this day stays together forever i.e all untill "Saat Janam". Women wear new clothes specifically in the shade of green. Appy Mehendi, sing and dance together in order to welcome the rainy season and also pray for a good harvest that year. Swings tend to hold major Hariyali Teej significance as well, as women turn by turn sit and enjoy themselves. This is a unique way of showing gratitude for the monsoon season to Teej Mata for her blessings. Generally, women also visit Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati temples, sings bhajans, and share the stories about the Hariyali Teej history and why is it important.

Hariyali Teej History

As per Hindu beliefs, the union of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva is considered the most sacred and ideal one. According to Hariyali Teej History, goddess Parvati underwent 108 birth and rebirth cycles in order to convince lord Shiva to marry her. Hariyali Teej history revolves around the theory of Goddess Parvati drawing Lord Shiva attention's to her when she applied Mehendi. Drawing Lord Shiva's attention is next to impossible as per Hindu mythology as the god is known for his unshakeable "Dhyan" for which he is also called as Adi Yogi.

But the fragrance of Goddess Pravati's Mehendi attracted her husband's attention, which was desired by her. In fact, the beautiful colour of henna also impressed lord shiva as per Hariyali Teej history. And, that's how the application of Mehendi became a huge part of Hariyali Teej history and celebration both.

Hariyali Teej Celebration

In states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Haryana, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh the Hariyali Teej celebration is done on a humungous scale with lots of gusto and galore. Decked in stunning traditional attires, mostly salwar suits and Saris, women together celebrate this festival by singing. dancing, chanting bhajans dedicated to Shiva-Parvati. Application of Mehendi is done a day before the Hariyali Teej. Consumption of Ghevar post breaking of fasts is also considered highly auspicious. However, the Hariyali Teej 2020 celebration is going to differ from previous years, as social distancing must be practised due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in the nation. Hence, it is best to send across your Hariyali Teej 2020 wishes to family and friends via texts, images, quotes. On the day on Hariyali Teej 2020 avoid stepping out of the house to visit temples instead pray at home. You can also try making some traditional recipes on the day of Hariyali Teej 2020 and surprise your family.

Hariyali Teej 2020 Date and Time

Hariyali Teej 2020 Date: July 23

Hariyali Teej 2020 Time: As per the Trithya tithi Hariyali Teej of Sawan will start 7:22 PM onwards from July 22, Wednesday evening and it will end by 5:03 PM on July 23.