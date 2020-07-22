National Hot Dog Day 2020: Meaning, Significance, History And Celebration

On July 22, each annual year, the National Hot Dog Day is celebrated. Hot Dog is a popular junk food item which is highly in demand across the globe. A street food which is lip-smacking in taste. Generally, people often confuse Hot Dogs with a dish which made of dog meat but that's not true. A hot dog can be made even without any non-vegetarian protein. The National Hot Dog Day as the name suggests is the day dedicated to this delicious snack. To know more about Happy National Hot Dog Day 2020, its meaning, significance, and National Hot Dog Day history keep reading ahead.

National Hot Dog Day: Meaning and Significance

The National Hot Dog Day is observed on July 22 each year during the National Hot Dog Month. Its celebration marks the significance of the very existence of Hot Dogs across the world, and how it became people's favourite savoury snack.

Hot Dogs can be consumed in numerous forms sizes and with delicious toppings. Hot Dogs are consumed super hot and are available throughout the year. Hot Dogs are also called Frankfurterm, Wienie or, The Footlong sandwich due to its long elongated patty and bun shape.

Hog Dogs play a major role in the life of several people who enjoy good street foot at an economical cost. In fact, in numerous countries, hot dogs are considered as the staple breakfast or evening snack as they are quite filling in nature and are not harsh on the pockets as well. It is an astounding fact that over 25 million hot dogs are sold every annual year at a baseball stadium. Hot Dogs are easy to hold, you do not need cutlery to eat it, and thus they can be consumed anywhere anytime.

National Hot Dog Day History

Coming to the National Hot Dog Day History, the word Hot Dog was originated in the 19th century. Originally, Hot Dogs were called Dachshund sausage due to their long shaped patty and bun appearance which somehow resembles the shape of Dachshund puppies. As per National Hot Dog Day History, Hot Dogs first got famous in New York. Immigrants from Germany introduced Dachshund sausage to the Americans. Then in the year 1870, Charles Feltman started selling Hot Dogs on a stand at Coney Island. Charles was a German immigrant and by the year 1871 Feltman sold over a whopping 3,600 Hot Dogs. Rest as they say is history. Since the 19th Century, Hot Dogs became quite popular with the masses. Each year its popularity grew to many folds.

National Hot Dog Day 2020 Celebration

The National Hot Dog 2020 celebration will be little different in comparison to other years due to the COVID-19 havoc in the majority of nations. So instead of going out to munch your favourite Hot Dog, why not make it yourself at the comfort of your home. Not only will you stay safe but can also re-live the excitement of gorging on a yummy Hot Dog with your desired toppings. Apart from this, share your secret Hot Dog recipe with your family and friends and wish them a very happy national Hot Dog day 2020. Or simply send happy national Hot Dog day 2020 wishes, images, texts to your near and dear ones.

