Day Of Ashura 2020 Date And Significance: What Happens On The 10th Day Muharraam?

The day of Ashura is the 10th day of Muharram which is the first month of the Islamic calendar. This year, the day of Ashura begins on Friday, August 28 and ends on the evening of August 29. However, the exact date of Ashura 2020 depends on your location and sighting of Moon. The date changes every year, on the basis of the lunar cycle of the moon. The day of Ashura is a grieving day as it marks the day when Husayn ibn Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, was martyred in the Battle of Karbala.

The holy day calls for the occasion of pilgrimage for the Islamic community. Due to the ongoing outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, the day of Ashura 2020 will be carried out with extremes precautionary measures keeping in mind the guidelines laid down by the government. Here’s everything that you need to know about the day of Ashura.

What happens on the day of Ashura?

The Sunni Muslim community observe a fast on this day but unlike the holy month of Ramadan, the fasting isn’t considered compulsory. The Shia Muslim community marks the day with mournful sermons and prayers. Plays re-enactments of the battle of Karbala are also held at various places.

People also make pilgrimages to the shrine of Husayn Ali Karbala while the Shia community holds parade all across the world. The parade that takes place sees people walk through the streets beating their chests to show grief. Some also practice self-flagellation as a symbolic homage to the suffering that Prophet Muhammad’s grandson went through. However, some priests who discourage this tradition call for blood donations as an alternative.

