Devshayani Ekadashi 2020: Know Why This Festival Is Celebrated; Read Details Here

According to the Hindu calendar, Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha of Ashadha month is called Devshayani Ekadashi. The Puranas state that in these months, Lord Vishnu goes to sleep. After this, on the Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month, the yoga sleep of Lord Vishnu is completed. This Ekadashi is called Devshayani Ekadashi. This year, Devshayani Ekadashi is on July 1. The months of Chaturmas also begin from this day. Read about Devshayani Ekadashi 2020 below.

Devshayani Ekadashi history

In addition to Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Hari and Tulsi are also worshipped on this day. There is also a tradition of Tulsi marriage on this day in many places. During Chaturmas, positive energy comes from worship, story, ritual. Chaturmas is considered the best time for Bhajan, Kirtan, and Katha.

According to Bhagwat Mahapuran, Shankhasura demon was killed on Ekadashi date of Shukla Paksha of Ashadha month. From that day God sleeps in the Kshira sea for four months. According to mythology, on this day, Lord Vishnu goes to sleep or is in deep meditation and wakes up after four months on Prabodhini Ekadashi. Devshyani Ekadashi comes close on the heels of Jagannath Rath Yatra mostly every year.

Devshayani Ekadashi Significance and Time

Ekadashi Tithi begins at 7:49 PM on Jun 30 and ends at 5:29 PM on July 1

According to the scriptures, Chaturmas starts from Devshayani Ekadashi and 16 rites stop for four months. However, things like worship, rituals, entering the repaired house, buying vehicles and jewellery can be done. This Ekadashi is called Saubhagyadini Ekadashi. According to the Padma Purana, fasting or fasting on this day kills sins known or inadvertently. On this day, worshipping through rituals leads to salvation. According to Brahmavaivarta Purana, observing this fast also fulfils one's desires.

Devshayani Ekadashi celebration

The puja is of great importance as Chaturmas or a holy period of four months in the Hindu calendar begins on this day. The four months of Chaturmas, including Shravan, Bhadra, Ashwin and Kartik mark all the important Hindu festivals like the Janmashthami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri, and Diwali. On Devshayani Ekadashi, many devotees fast and seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu. Happy Devshayani Ekadashi 2020.