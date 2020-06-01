Nirjala Ekadashi 2020: Everything About The Vrat Vidhi & Significance Of The Day

Quick links:
Nirjala means ‘without water’ and Ekadashi means ‘the eleventh day of the lunar month’. Nirjala Ekadashi is one of the most significant days of the Hindi Calendar, which sees devotees of Lord Vishnu keeping a day-long fast without consuming a sip of water. Nirjala Ekadashi 2020 falls on June 2, this year. Nirjala Ekadashi 2020 will see people observing strict fast to and offering prayers to ensure happiness, prosperity and forgiveness of sins.
Nirjala Ekadashi 2020 will see devotees performing the most important and toughest vrat of all. Every year, people follow a particular vidhi to complete this fast. Read on to know the steps:
According to religious beliefs, observing the strict Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat helps in reaching the divine feet of Lord Vishnu. It is said that it is Lord Vishnu’s most favourite day and on this day, he blesses his devotees with prosperity and wealth. Not only that but he also forgives past sins of the people. Traditionally, it is also said that performing Nirjala Ekadashi fast also helps one attain Moksha and go straight to the Vaikunth after their death. It sets one free from the cycle of birth and death.
