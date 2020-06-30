Devshayani Ekadashi Katha: Read About Ekadashi 2020 And Its Significance

Devshayani Ekadashi is the eleventh lunar day of the fortnight (Shukla paksha) of the Hindu month of Ashadha (which is June and July). This is why it is also known as Ashadhi Ekadashi or Ashadhi. It is also called Toli Ekadashi in Telugu and is celebrated in several parts of India. This holy day is of special significance to the followers of the Hindu protector God, Lord Vishnu. Read about the Devshayani Ekadashi Katha below.

Devshayani Ekadashi Vrat Katha

Ekadashi Tithi is considered to be of significance. July 1 is Devshayani Ekadashi. It is believed that with this Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu goes to his yoga sleep for four months. The Ekadashi fast is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. In the Puranas, the monsoons are described precisely. In the Bhagavata, the penance of these four months has been termed as a sacrificial fire. This Ekadashi is called Saubhagyadini Ekadashi. According to the Padma Purana, fasting on this day kills sins done knowingly or inadvertently. Read about the Ekadashi in July 2020 below.

Devshayani Ekadashi 2020

Devshayani Ekadashi 2020 will begin from 07:49 pm on June 30 and will end on July 1 around 5:30 pm.The fast will start from 5:00 am to 7:40 am on the morning of July 2. Chanting Shrihari mantra with Tulsi or sandalwood garland is considered auspicious.

Ekadashi 2020

The puja assumes significance as Chaturmas or a holy period of four months in the Hindu calendar, starts on this day. The four months of Chaturmas, including Shravan, Bhadra, Ashwin and Kartik (corresponding to primarily July, August, September and October), marks all the important Hindu festivals like the Janmashthami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri, Durga Puja and Diwali. On Devshayani Ekadashi many devotees fast and seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu.

Practices like worship, holy rituals, buying vehicles and jewellery can also be done. On this day, worshipping Lord Vishnu leads to salvation. According to Brahmavaivarta Purana, observing this fast also fulfils the desire. This time in the month of Bhadrapada, there is also more month. During Chaturmas, positive energy comes from worship, story, ritual. Chaturmas is considered the best time for Bhajan and Kirtan.