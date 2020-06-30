Devshayani Ekadashi Quotes To Share On The Auspicious Day With Friends And Family

Devshayani Ekadashi is considered to be of significance in India. Ekadashi falls twice every month. July 1 is Devshayani Ekadashi. It is believed that on this Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu goes to his yoga sleep for four months. On Devshayani Ekadashi many devotees fast and seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu. This Ekadashi is called Saubhagyadini Ekadashi. According to Bhagawad Mahapuran, Shankhasura demon was killed on Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha of Ashadha month. In addition to Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Hari and Tulsi are also worshipped on this day. Check out Devshayani Ekadashi quotes that you can share. Below are some quotes on Devshayani Ekadashi.

Happy Devshayani Ekadashi quotes to share with family and friends

The one who fasts on Ekadashi and worships Lord Vishnu with utmost devotion attains several spiritual benefits. These are also obtained by studying the spiritual literature. Happy Devshayani Ekadashi 2020

May Lord Vishnu Fulfil all your wishes on this auspicious occasion of Dev Ekadashi

Lord Vishnu, We Pray to you to remove all the obstacles that stand in our spiritual and earthly life. Happy Dev Ekadashi 2020

Congratulations to all the devotees, May Lord Vishnu Bless you. Happy Devshayani Ekadashi 2020.

Wherever Tulsi resides, she brings happi es and prosperity. Happy Devshayani Ekadashi 2020.

Decorate your pavilions, it is time to marry Vishnu and Tulsi. You shall take part in this happiness and this auspicious occasion.

