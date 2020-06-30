Devshayani Ekadashi Status That You Can Share With Your Family And Friends On Social Media

Ekadashi Tithi is considered to be of significance in India. It comes twice every month, but this July 1 is Devshayani Ekadashi. While there are many Ekadashis in a year, this one holds special importance as it is said that on this day, Lord Vishnu goes to sleep for four months. This day also marks the beginning of better beginnings for things like work venture, relationships etc. Read about Devshayani Ekadashi messages below.

Also read: Nirjala Ekadashi 2020: Everything About The Vrat Vidhi & Significance Of The Day

Devshayani Ekadashi falls in the Ashadh month, where Lord Vishnu goes into Yoga Nidra. In addition to Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Hari and Tulsi are also worshipped on this day. When Lord Vishnu wakes up from his four-month slumber, the tradition of Tulsi marriage on this day in many places.

On this special occasion, people send messages Devshayani Ekadashi WhatsApp status and quotes to their friends and family members and wish them well. You can also wish your loved ones and family members with these statuses on this day. Read about the Devshayani Ekadashi messages. Below is a list of status for Devshayani Ekadashi.

Also read: Nirjala Ekadashi Wishes In Hindi That One Can Share With Loved Ones

Devshayani Ekadashi status