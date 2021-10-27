Dhanteras 2021: A Quick Guide For Auspicious Time To Buy Gold, Tradition & More

With the onset of festivities this year, people are looking forward to the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras to invest in Gold and other precious metals. This year, with Diwali being celebrated on November 4th, the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras will be celebrated on November 2. During Dhanteras, the sale of gold reaches one of its annual peaks with people purchasing Gold as a symbol of luck, prosperity, abundance, and auspiciousness.

It happens on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha when people devotees worship Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi, Gods of wealth. As per a myth, Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi emerged out of the ocean of milk with a pot of gold, while it was churning itself. As Diwali approaches, many must be planning to buy a gold coin or jewellery. Mentioned below are the timings and more information about the tradition of buying gold and silver on the occasion.

Auspicious time to buy Gold

This year, the auspicious timings to purchase gold during Dhanteras 2021 are between 7:10 p.m. and 8:44 p.m. on 2 November 2021. The yellow precious metal can also be brought between 11:31 a.m. in the morning and 4:10 p.m. in the evening.

Why is Dhanteras auspicious for buying gold?

The occasion of Dhanteras is the day that marks the beginning of Diwali when Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped. The occasion stands for wealth and prosperity and therefore, this day is considered auspicious for buying gold, silver, and utensils. The day holds great importance and significance among businessmen who invest in gold without fail on this occasion. Dhanteras has always been an auspicious occasion for the purchase of gold and silver in India. A slight increase in demand for Gold have been witnessed by the jewellers before the onset of the festivities.

According to an old mythological belief, King Hima drove away from the God of Death, Yama, by luring him with heaps of gold and silver. The king’s wife saved his life by blocking the sleeping chamber with a heap of wealth. Since then, purchasing gold, or silver on this day has been considered auspicious as it is believed to keep evil and death away.

