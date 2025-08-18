DJJS Marks 30th Shri Krishna Janmashtami with Grand Cultural & Spiritual Fest in Delhi

Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan (DJJS), under the divine guidance of Divya Guru Shri Ashutosh Maharaj Ji, successfully celebrated the 30th edition of Shri Krishna Janmashtami Mahotsav at the sprawling Divyadham Ashram, Kanjhawala, Qutubgarh Road, Delhi. Continuing a tradition that began in 1992, the event brought together spirituality, culture, and contemporary social messages, drawing an estimated 30,000–40,000 devotees on-site and countless others online through the live webcast on DJJS’s YouTube channel.

Speaking on the occasion, Smt. Rekha Gupta, said, "Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan's selfless service to the nation is truly commendable. Not only does it spread the message of spirituality, but it also works tirelessly for societal upliftment. From empowering youth through drug de-addiction programs to promoting women empowerment, DJJS's initiatives are far-reaching. I always wanted to attend DJJS Janmashtami celebrations but it couldn’t happen. But today I am thrilled to be here as the Chief Minister, and I believe it's divine providence that brought me here.”

DJJS spokesperson, Sadhvi Tapeshwari Bharti shared, “DJJS Janmashtami is aimed at busting myths associated with Krishna Leelas. An important message highlighting the need to practically experience Krishna Tattv within one’s inner-self, as mentioned in the Bhagavad Gita, is manifested through creatively designed dance and music performances, along with in-depth wisdom talks. Inspired by Divya Guru Shri Ashutosh Maharaj Ji's vision, this celebration is organised to guide seekers towards the inner realisation of the Divine, dispelling misconceptions."

The event featured captivating Krishna Leela Jhankis aligned with the Objectives of Delhi Government Manifesto 2025, weaving together mythological narratives with social reform messages. These included:

• Culturally Rich Delhi @ Gopal’s Gaushala – Amidst conches and Mantra Chanting, Delhi CM did Gau Pujan & Gau Sewa.

• Green & Clean Delhi @ Kaliya Naag Mardan leela – The team of political leaders, reigned the poisonous fangs of the snake, symbolizing ecological renewal and Yamuna cleansing.

• Matki Fod Leela came up as a thrilling activity Krishna bhakts burst the matkis with catapults. The pots symbolised vessels of social evils.

• Development of Rural Delhi @ Pot-drawing from Well – This section engaged the participants in pulling out water filled matkis from the well, which was indicative of rural traditions of India.

• Sankalp of Viksit Delhi @ Maze of Kartavya Path Vs. Gita’ KarmYog – Depicting righteous action, it was an adventurous walk through across the serpentine paths showcasing life’s challenges via artefacts.

Other Key Features of the event included:

Auspicious & Divine Beginning @ Vedic Mantra Chanting: The festival commenced with a unifying message of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, the world is one family, resonating through the chants of hundreds of yellow-robed Ved Pathis.

Mesmerizing Thematic Dance Ballets on stage: Slaying of Kaliya Naag & Yamuna Cleanliness Drive, Revolutionary Spirit of Meerabai, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu’s Devotion, Birth Celebration of Lord Krishna & others.

Galaxy of Artists on Techno-Digital Stage: 250+ selfless, spiritually-trained artistes from DJJS performed classical dances such as Odissi, Chhau, and Kathak, along with folk forms from Bengal and Rajasthan. The 100+ ft-wide stage featured 8K 3D projections across a 3000 sq. Ft LED display, creating a visually immersive experience.

Wisdom-talks & Sannyasi Disciples of the Organization from all across Bharat: Renowned DJJS speakers, including Sadhvi Dr. Nidhi Bharti, Sadhvi Shreya Bharti, and Sadhvi Parma Bharti, shared scientific and practical interpretations of Shri Krishna’s wisdom, addressed modern challenges like youth empowerment, mental health, and ecological balance. Over 500 sanyasis and sadhvis from around the world assembled, which indeed enhanced the spiritual vibrations of the festival.

