National Couples Day 2025: 7 Quirky Date Ideas To Plan For Your Partner To Celebrate Your Love

National Couples Day, celebrated every year on August 18, is all about cherishing the special bond you share with your partner. This year, the day falls on Monday, which prompts merry celebrations. Beat the Monday blues by ditching the traditional dinner dates and movie nights and making the day memorable with some offbeat, fun, and quirky date ideas. Here are seven unique ways to celebrate your love.

1. Food, served with a side of fun

Skip the fancy restaurants and create your own “food crawl” at home. Cook small dishes together, blindfold taste-test snacks, or even try international instant foods. It’s playful, intimate, and perfect for foodie couples.

2. A trip down the memory lane

Recreate your first date or watch the first movie you saw together. Add old photos, handwritten notes, and songs from your early days. Reliving those sweet memories can make your bond feel brand new.



3. The ‘anti-elaborate’ gifting

Head to a local thrift shop and set a budget—say ₹500 each. Buy quirky outfits or silly gifts for each other and end the day with a mini fashion show. It’s lighthearted fun with plenty of laughs.

4. Explore your hometown like never before

Be tourists in your own town. Explore hidden cafes, try a local street food trail, or visit that landmark you’ve always ignored. Sometimes, rediscovering your city together creates the best memories.



5. The ‘activity’ date

Sign up for a pottery, painting, or mixology class. Getting your hands messy while learning something new is not only fun but also strengthens teamwork and creativity in your relationship.

6. Let nightsky play cupid

Pack snacks, grab a blanket, and head to an open spot away from city lights. Add a telescope or stargazing app, and you’ll have a dreamy, romantic evening under the stars.

7. Say words of affirmation, literally