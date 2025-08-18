National Couples Day 2025: 7 Quirky Date Ideas To Plan For Your Partner To Celebrate Your Love

Updated 18 August 2025 at 11:59 IST
National Couples Day, celebrated every year on August 18, is all about cherishing the special bond you share with your partner. This year, the day falls on Monday, which prompts merry celebrations. Beat the Monday blues by ditching the traditional dinner dates and movie nights and making the day memorable with some offbeat, fun, and quirky date ideas. Here are seven unique ways to celebrate your love.
Skip the fancy restaurants and create your own “food crawl” at home. Cook small dishes together, blindfold taste-test snacks, or even try international instant foods. It’s playful, intimate, and perfect for foodie couples.
Recreate your first date or watch the first movie you saw together. Add old photos, handwritten notes, and songs from your early days. Reliving those sweet memories can make your bond feel brand new.
Also Read: When Is Hartalika Teej 2025? Known Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, More
Head to a local thrift shop and set a budget—say ₹500 each. Buy quirky outfits or silly gifts for each other and end the day with a mini fashion show. It’s lighthearted fun with plenty of laughs.
Be tourists in your own town. Explore hidden cafes, try a local street food trail, or visit that landmark you’ve always ignored. Sometimes, rediscovering your city together creates the best memories.
Also Read: Onam 2025: Significance Of Sadya And Traditional Food Items Prepared
Sign up for a pottery, painting, or mixology class. Getting your hands messy while learning something new is not only fun but also strengthens teamwork and creativity in your relationship.
Pack snacks, grab a blanket, and head to an open spot away from city lights. Add a telescope or stargazing app, and you’ll have a dreamy, romantic evening under the stars.
Go old-school! Write heartfelt love letters, seal them in envelopes, and exchange them over coffee or dessert. It’s a timeless, intimate way to express emotions beyond everyday conversations.
Also Read: Black Grapes Or Green Grapes, Which Ones Are Healthier?
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 18 August 2025 at 11:59 IST