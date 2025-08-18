Republic World
Updated 18 August 2025 at 11:59 IST

National Couples Day 2025: 7 Quirky Date Ideas To Plan For Your Partner To Celebrate Your Love

National Couples Day 2025: August 18 is dedicated to celebrating the bond of love and friendship between couples. Check out the unique ways to celebrate your love.

Reported by: Shreya Pandey
National Couple's Day 2025
National Couple's Day 2025 | Image: Freepik
National Couples Day, celebrated every year on August 18, is all about cherishing the special bond you share with your partner. This year, the day falls on Monday, which prompts merry celebrations. Beat the Monday blues by ditching the traditional dinner dates and movie nights and making the day memorable with some offbeat, fun, and quirky date ideas. Here are seven unique ways to celebrate your love.

1. Food, served with a side of fun

Cooking Together As A Couple Images - Free Download on Freepik

 Skip the fancy restaurants and create your own “food crawl” at home. Cook small dishes together, blindfold taste-test snacks, or even try international instant foods. It’s playful, intimate, and perfect for foodie couples.

2. A trip down the memory lane

National Couple's Day | Image: Freepik

Recreate your first date or watch the first movie you saw together. Add old photos, handwritten notes, and songs from your early days. Reliving those sweet memories can make your bond feel brand new.

3. The ‘anti-elaborate’ gifting

Head to a local thrift shop and set a budget—say ₹500 each. Buy quirky outfits or silly gifts for each other and end the day with a mini fashion show. It’s lighthearted fun with plenty of laughs.

4. Explore your hometown like never before

 Be tourists in your own town. Explore hidden cafes, try a local street food trail, or visit that landmark you’ve always ignored. Sometimes, rediscovering your city together creates the best memories.

5. The ‘activity’ date 

National Couple's Day | Image: Freepik

Sign up for a pottery, painting, or mixology class. Getting your hands messy while learning something new is not only fun but also strengthens teamwork and creativity in your relationship.

6. Let nightsky play cupid 

National Couple's Day | Image: Freepik

Pack snacks, grab a blanket, and head to an open spot away from city lights. Add a telescope or stargazing app, and you’ll have a dreamy, romantic evening under the stars.

7. Say words of affirmation, literally 

Go old-school! Write heartfelt love letters, seal them in envelopes, and exchange them over coffee or dessert. It’s a timeless, intimate way to express emotions beyond everyday conversations.

Published By : Shreya Pandey

Published On: 18 August 2025 at 11:59 IST

