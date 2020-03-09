Dol Purnima Timing And Messages You Can Share With Your Loved Ones

Dol Purnima or Dol Jatra 2020 is one of the biggest religious festivals in West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam. The day is celebrated on a full moon day. Dol Purnima is solely dedicated to Lord Krishna. The festival will also mark in the last festival as per the Bengali calendar.

ALSO READ | Watch: Devotees Celebrate Kartik Purnima In Ayodhya

Dol Purnima timing

Dol Purnima 2020 timing is spread across two days. Dol Purnima starts on March 8, 2020. It starts in the morning at 3 hours and 8 minutes. The Dol Purnima will end on March 9, 2020, at 11 hours and 18 minutes.

ALSO READ | Pragyaraj: Devotees Take Holy Dip, Offer Prayers At Sangam River To Mark Paush Purnima

Dol Purnima Messages that you send to your friends and family

হোলিতে আপনাকে বর্ণিল দোয়া পাঠাচ্ছি। আপনার সুখী এবং সন্তুষ্ট জীবন হোক I am sending you greetings on Holi. Have a happy and satisfying life.

প্রাকৃতিক রঙের সাথে একটি নিরাপদ হোলি খেলুন। আপনাকে অনেক খুশির হোলির শুভেচ্ছা। Play a safe holi with natural colours. Many happy Holi wishes to you.

রঙের এই উত্সবটি আপনার জীবনে রঙ ভরে উঠুক। আপনাদের প্রতিটি ছায়ায় শুভ ও বর্ণিল হোলি কামনা করি! Let this festival of colours fill your life with colour. Wish you a happy and colourful Holi in every shade!

ALSO READ | WATCH: Devotees Take Holy Dip In Sangam Ghat On Paush Purnima

আজ হোকনা রং ফ্যাকাসে, তোমার আমার আকাশে, চাঁদ-এর হাসি যতই হোক

না ক্লান্ত, বৃষ্টি আসুক বা নাইবা আসুক, ঝড় উঠুক বা নাইবা উঠুক, ফুল ফুটুক নাইবা ফুটুক, আজ বসন্ত, শুভ বসন্তউৎসব No matter what colour the smile of the moon is in my sky today, Whether tired or not, whether it be rain or hail, whether it be a storm or a hail, whether the flower blooms or falls, I will still celebrate Dol Purnima

বন্ধুতে আলো, বন্ধুতে ভয়, বন্ধুতে শক্তি, বন্ধুতে জয়

শুভ দোলযাত্রা There is light in frienship, there is fear in friendship There is strength in friendship, there is victory in friendship

দোল মানে সবার মাঝে রঙের নাবোঝা গড়ন, দোল মানে রঙিন করা রং আবির ছোঁয়া মন, দোল মানে সবার মাঝেই কেউ আপনজন

রং খেলো ভালো করে Dol means creating a sense of colour in everyone, Dol means touching the mind and soul with colour, dol means being with everyone beloved one. Play with colours well

ALSO READ | Uttar Pradesh: Devotees Take Holy Dip On Occasion Of Magh Purnima In Prayagraj

দোলপূর্ণিমার আন্তরিক শুভেচ্ছা রইলো আপনার পুরো পরিবারের জন্যে, দারুন হোলি খেলুন সকলে Happy Holidays To Your Whole Family, Happy Holi Everyone

বসন্ত উৎসবের অনেক সুভেচ্ছা এই রং এর উৎসব সকলের জীবনে নিয়ে আসুক ওনেক আনন্দ | Many wishes of spring festival! May the colors bring happiness and colour to everyone's life

ঝেড়ে ফেলো অভিমান, ছুঁয়ে দেখ এই প্রাণ। বন্ধ দুচোখের নিভু নিভু কালোয়, যে আলোয় ভেসে আসো তুমি। মনে হয়, মিশে যাই, তোমার আরো কাছে, হ্যাপি হোলি Shake the pride, touch this soul. Close up to the twinkling black lights that bring you to light. I miss you, but it seems, I am closer to you, Happy Holi.

বন্ধু তোমায় খুব বেশি মনে পড়ে যেন পৃথিবীর সব হারিয়ে ফেলি, একবার তুমি চোখের আড়াল হলে। বন্ধু তুমি আমার ভালবাসার বাঁধন আছো তুমি থাকবে ভালবাসায়, আমার হৃদয়ে হাজার জনম জনম। শুভ দোল যাত্রা Friend you remember too much to lose everything in the world, once you hide your eyes. Friend, you are bound to my love, you will be in love, even after thousands of births, in my heart.

তোমায় নিয়ে স্বপ্ন আমার, তোমায় নিয়ে যত আশা,

তোমাকে দিলাম আমার এই হৃদয়ভরে ভালোবাসা .

হ্যাপি হোলি ও শুভ দোলযাত্রা I dream about you, hope for you, I gave you this heartfelt love. Happy Holi and Subho Dol Purnima

Aji ei Bawsonto Jagroto Dware…. Nutan Rong E Rangiye Tolo Sokkol Ke…. Happy Dol jatra o Basonto Utsav.. On this auspicious occasion of Holi, colour your life with the vibrant colors of the festival. Happy Dol Purnima and spring festival

ALSO READ | Maghi Purnima Celebrated Across The Country