Dry Days In Hyderabad 2020: A List Of All The Government-approved Dry Days In Hyderabad

It is a common conception in India that drinking alcohol is a great way to celebrate any occasion. Dry days are specific days when the sale of alcohol is prohibited to maintain the sanctity of that particular day. Mostly observed on major national festivals or occasions such as Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti, dry days are also observed during the voting days in India. Usually, there’s a minimum of one and a maximum of four dry days in a single month. Here is a list of all the days in Hyderabad for the year 2020, which will be observed as a Dry Day, popularly known as the no alcohol day.

List of Dry Days in Hyderabad 2020

January 15, Wednesday: Makar Sankranti

Makara Sankranti is one of the few ancient Indian festivals that has been observed for ages according to solar cycles, while most Hindu festivals are celebrated by the lunar cycle of the Hindu calendar.

January 26, Sunday: Republic Day

Republic Day marks the birth of India's constitution, which came into effect on January 26, 1950, replacing the Government of India Act.

January 30, Thursday: Mahatma Gandhi’s Death Anniversary

Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on January 30 1948 in the compound of Gandhi Smriti, a mansion in New Delhi. To mark the death of India's beloved leader and advocate of non-violence, January 30 is marked as a Dry Day.

February 18, Tuesday: Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

Dayanand Saraswati was a philosopher, social leader and the founder of the Arya Samaj, a reform movement of the Vedic dharma. Swami Dayananda Saraswati was born on February 12, 1824.

February 21, Friday: Maha Shivaratri

Maha Shivaratri is a Hindu festival celebrated annually in honour of Lord Shiva, which marks the day of the consummation of Shiva's marriage with Goddess Parvathy.

March 10, Tuesday: Holi

Holi is a popular ancient Hindu festival, which is celebrated by Indians with unmatched exuberance.

April 2, Thursday: Rama Navami

Rama Navami is a spring Hindu festival that celebrates the birthday of Lord Rama.

April 6, Monday Mahavir: Jayanti

Popularly known as Mahavir Janma Kalyanak, is one of the most important religious festivals for Jains. It celebrates the birth of Mahavir, the twenty-fourth and last Tirthankara.

May 1, Friday: May-day

May Day is a traditional spring holiday celebrated in many cultures.

May 24, Sunday: Eid al-Fitr

Eid al-Fitr is also called the Festival of Breaking the Fast, which is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

June 28, Sunday: Bonalu

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana, which is celebrated in cities like Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana.

July 30, Friday: Eid al-Adha

Eid al-Adha is also called the "Festival of the Sacrifice". It is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year.

August 11, Tuesday: Janmashtami

Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu.

August 15, Saturday: Independence Day

Independence Day is annually celebrated on 15 August, as a national holiday in India commemorating the nation's independence from the United Kingdom.

August 22, Saturday: Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi is a Hindu festival celebrating the arrival of Ganesha to earth from Kailash Parvat.

August 29, Saturday: Muharram

Muḥarram is the first month of the Islamic calendar.

October 2, Friday: Gandhi Jayanti

The Birth of Mahatma Gandhi.

October 15, Thursday: Bathukamma

Bathukamma is floral festival celebrated predominantly by the Telangana.

October 24, Friday: Dussehra

Dussehra or Dashain is a major Hindu festival celebrated at the end of Navaratri every year.

November 13, Friday: Diwali

Return pf Lord Rama to Ayodhya.

November 30, Monday: Kartika Purnima

Kartika Purnima is celebrated on the Purnima (full moon) day or the fifteenth lunar day of Kartik.