Know About Dry Days In Kerala 2020 And How You Can Plan Your Parties Around It

Every year the state government plans dry days which are minimum for four days in a month and the list of Dry days in Kerala 2020 would be similar to that.

Dry Days in Kerala 2020 can be a last-minute party destroyer and we would not want you to tone down your party mood from the year-end to throughout the year. Kerala will observe dry days similar to other states, on national sentiment days, festivals and national holidays. Dry days in Kerala 2020 will also be observed on days of state festivals, elections and any protest or march.

Also Read | Non-alcoholic Beer: Here Are 3 Important Benefits That You Must Know

The worst part about Dry days in Kerala 2020 are that they can coincidently occur on a weekend when your party mood is all set, but you find out that it is a dry day! Planning and stocking up the alcohol for your further needs is suggested. For this, we bring you a list of dry days around which you can plan your celebrations, parties or meetups. However, it is suggested to find the designated driver for your party after the alcohol intake. Drive Safe!

Also Read | Virgin Mojito: Different Kinds Of This Non-alcoholic Drink And Easy Recipes To Try

Here is a list of Dry Days in Kerala 2020 throughout the year

Dry Days in Kerala 2020 will be observed on Mannam Jayanthi January 2 on a Thursday

Dry Days in Kerala 2020 will be observed on Republic Day January 26 on a Sunday

Dry Days in Kerala 2020 will be observed on Maha Shiv Ratri, February 21 on a Friday

Dry Days in Kerala 2020 will be observed on Maundy, April 9 on a Thursday

Dry Days in Kerala 2020 will be observed on Dr Ambedkar Jayanthi April 14 on Tuesday

Dry Days in Kerala 2020 will be observed on Vishu April 14 on a Tuesday

Dry Days in Kerala 2020 will be observed on Labour Day May 1 on a Friday

Dry Days in Kerala 2020 will be observed on Id-Ul-Fitr May 24 on Sunday

Dry Days in Kerala 2020 will be observed on Karkkadaka Vavu July 20 on a Monday

Dry Days in Kerala 2020 will be observed on Srikrishna Jayanthi August 11 on a Tuesday

Dry Days in Kerala 2020 will be observed on Independence Day 15th on August

Dry Days in Kerala 2020 will be observed on Ayyankali Jayanthi August 28th on a Friday

Dry Days in Kerala 2020 will be observed on Ashura August 29 on a Saturday

Dry Days in Kerala 2020 will be observed on First Onam August 30 on Sunday

Dry Days in Kerala 2020 will be observed on Shree Narayana Guru Jayanthi September 2 on a Wednesday

Dry Days in Kerala 2020 will be observed on Shree Narayana Guru Samadhi September 29 on Sunday

Dry Days in Kerala 2020 will be observed on Mahatma Gandhi Birthday October 2 on a Friday

Dry Days in Kerala 2020 will be observed on Mahanavami October 24 on a Saturday

Dry Days in Kerala 2020 will be observed on Vijayasasami October 25 on a Sunday

Dry Days in Kerala 2020 will be observed on Deepavali November 14 on a Saturday

Dry Days in Kerala 2020 will be observed on Christmas December 25 on a Friday

Also Read | Baby Yoda Drinking Alcohol? Twitter Mocks Star Wars Fan For Absurd Tattoo

For the people who do not understand what the term 'dry day’ means, it is the day when there is a complete ban for a day or two on the selling of alcohol. It can be applied by the state and the central government on the country or particular states. Dry days in Kerala can vary as per government declarations.

Also Read | Farhan Akhtar Reacts To Indian Censors Blurring Alcohol Glasses From 'Ford V Ferrari'