Dry Days In May 2020 That You Should Know To Avoid Last-minute Stress

New Year are everywhere, be it at your office, with family, or friends. New Year is to enjoy the time, leave all the stress behind. With 2020, it is more special as it is also the start of a new decade. However, like every year, the calendar for the 2020 list of dry days is out.

A dry day is a specific day in a calendar year on which sale of liquor are closed and the shops are supposed to remain shut. Majority of states in India remark these days on a national holiday or big festival, in order to respect the patriotic and religious sentiments of the people. Besides them, it is also observed during elections as a precaution against influencing the voters. Making a drinking plan and realising it is a dry day would be a let-down. To avoid this, here are the dry days in the month of May.

Dry Days in May 2020

May 1 – Friday

The day is celebrated as Maharashtra Day. It is to celebrate the formation of the state. There are many public and private events celebrating the traditions and history of Maharashtra.

May 7 - Thursday

Buddha Purnima falls on this day. It is to celebrate the birthday of Prince Siddhartha Gautama, later the Gautama Buddha and founder of Buddhism. India is the land where the Buddha attained enlightenment.

May 24 – Sunday

The occasion of Eid-Al-Fitr is on the day. The festival is celebrated by Muslims worldwide. It marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan.

Liquor laws in India

Alcohol is something whose demand and the sale does not fall but can rise only with time. There are various laws regarding liquor in India and there is no uniformity.

The subject of alcohol is included in the state list under the seventh schedule of the constitution of India. Thus, the law which governs the sale and consumption of alcohol varies from state to state.

License is needed to sell the alcohol and in some particular states, so are the consumers. Usually liquor stores, pubs, clubs, discos, bars, hotels and restaurants are licensed to sell alcohol.

In addition to this, beaches and houseboats may hate the license to sell alcohol to tourists. The sellers are required to hold a license to sell alcohol, otherwise, the selling of alcohol is illegal and prohibited.

