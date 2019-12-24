Liquor Stores Christmas Eve Hours- Holiday Hours - Closed/Open Today Christmas Eve 2019

Most of the businesses such as malls, box stores, grocery stores, and other specialty shops are closed on Christmas day and New Year’s Day. They reopen the businesses on 26th December and are again closed on New Year’s, and then reopens on 2nd January in the New year. Many of the businesses or stores close early in the afternoon or in the late afternoon on both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. There are many stores and major retailers that are open past 5:00 pm on Christmas eve for 2019.

Also read | Is Target Open On Christmas Eve 2019? Here Are Target Christmas Eve Hours

Liquor and Beer stores, open/closed on the Christmas eve hours

Now getting to the local liquor shops or stores, you can reach out to these stores before the Christmas eve ends. Heading on to the liquor shop before it closes for the holiday is one of the most essential and favorite steps in surviving the Christmas Day. There are very few stores that may be open on Christmas day according to state information. There are many shops of liquor beer that are even closed on the next day of Christmas Day that is December 26th and will reopen on the 27th of December.

Also read | Publix Christmas Eve Hours - Closed/Open Today Christmas Eve 2019 | Details

The standard state will run the liquor and beer stores in the United States till 8:00 pm in the evening on Christmas eve day and will remain closed throughout Christmas Day. This information is regarding the liquor and beer shops open or closed on Christmas Day Eve states. There are some exceptions in across the nation, including some restaurants and clubs that will serve alcohol.

Also read | Meijer Store- Holiday Hours - Closed/Open Today Christmas Eve 2019 | Read Here

But, if you are seen carrying a bottle of liquor or beer on the roads then you can land into a problem and this can lead to illegal issues. So, you need to check out that according to the state by state breakdown to know if liquor and beer is available and sold on the Christmas holiday or not, or are the liquor beer stores are open or closed. So check out the details properly before heading towards any liquor store in your area.

Also read | Kohl's Store- Holiday Hours - Closed/Open Today Christmas Eve 2019 | Read Here

Also read | Safeway Christmas Eve Hours: Here Are The Supermarket Timings And Other Details