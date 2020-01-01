Dry Days In November 2020 To Keep An Eye Out For Before You Plan Parties

Dry Days in November 2020 can be a huge last-minute party destroyer. And no one wants to tone down the party mood from the year-end to throughout the year. Take this mood and spirit throughout the year as the next year will be how you start it. But if there comes a dry day, here's a list so that you can be prepared for it.

The worst part about Dry days in November 2020 is that they can coincidently occur on a weekend when your party mood is all set. Planning and stocking up the alcohol for your further needs is suggested. For this, that's why this list of dry days was compiled. You can plan around these days for your celebrations, parties or meetups. However, it is suggested to find the designated driver for your party after the alcohol intake. Remember: Drive Safe!

Here is a list of Dry Days in November 2020:

Dry days in November 2020: a dry day can be termed ahead of any election schedule which is not fixed.

The fixed dry day in November 2020 will be on 30th. This is on the eve of Guru Nanak Jayanti which will be observed nationwide.

For the people who do not understand what the term 'dry day’ means, it is the day when there is a complete ban for a day or two on the sale of alcohol. It can be applied by the state and the central government of the country. Dry days are generally declared ahead of elections or on days when there are religious festivities. It can also be observed on the day of national importance. Dry days in November 2020 can extend up to four or more days if there are elections.

