Eid Mubarak! Crescent Moon Sighted In Saudi Arabia, Eid-Ul-Fitr 2025 Likely On March 31 In India

Eid-ul-fitr 2025: The Shawwal crescent moon was sighted on Saturday evening in Saudi Arabia. This marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, and the Eid celebrations will begin on March 30. However, the Shawwal has not been spotted in India today. It is likely to be sighted in India tomorrow, marking Eid on March 31.

The holy month of Ramadan ends, Eid 2025 festivities begin

The Islamic holy month of Ramadan is coming to an end, and Muslims around the world are gearing up to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr. The crescent moon, which marks the end of Ramadan, was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, March 29, 2025. Consequently, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, March 30, 2025.



In India, however, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Monday, March 31, 2025, most likely. The date of Eid-ul-Fitr depends on the sighting of the moon in India. If the crescent is sighted on March 30, Muslims across India will mark the conclusion of Ramadan and celebrate Eid on Monday, March 31, 2025. However, if the moon sighting gets delayed, the Eid festivities will be deferred for another day. Historically, India has celebrated Eid a day after Saudi Arabia and select other Gulf nations.

Why is Eid celebrated?

Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as the “festival of breaking the fast,” marks the end of Ramadan, during which devotees fast from dawn to dusk. As part of their traditions, Muslims gather for special prayers called Eid Salah. These prayers happen in mosques or open spaces. After prayers, families come together to enjoy big feasts together.

Eid 2025 wishes to share with friends and family

May this Eid bring you and your family immense joy, peace, and prosperity. Eid Mubarak 2025!

May Allah accept your prayers, fasts, and good deeds this Ramadan. Eid Mubarak!

May the blessings of Allah fill your life with happiness and open doors to success. Eid Mubarak 2025!

Wishing you a day filled with love, laughter, and the blessings of Allah. Happy Eid al-Fitr!

Eid is a time for love, celebration, and togetherness. May you have a wonderful time with family and friends. Eid Mubarak!

On this joyous occasion, may your home be filled with warmth and happiness. Eid Mubarak to you and your loved ones!

May your Eid be as sweet as the desserts on your table! #EidCelebrations

Eid is not just a day; it's a feeling of togetherness. #HappyEid

Wishing you a blessed and joyous Eid!