Eid Al Adha 2023: Know All About The Date, Significance, Celebration

With great joy and enthusiasm, Eid-Al-Adha, a significant festival, will be celebrated worldwide this month. Traditionally observed on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, this festive occasion involves various customs such as distributing food, offering prayers, exchanging gifts, and more. People from diverse communities come together, adorning themselves in their finest traditional attire, to commemorate this special day with loved ones.

3 things you need to know

Eid Al Adha is a festival of great significance among the devotees from the Islamic community.

There are two most prominent festivals, one is Eid Al Fitr and the other is Eid Al Adha.

The dates of Eid Al Adha vary every year.

When will Eid Al Adha be celebrated in India?

According to the Islamic calendar, Dhul Hijjah is the last momth of the year. Due to this reason, several worshippers travel to perform Hajj and seek blessings from God. This year, Bakra Eid will be celebrated on June 29, 2023. As per the International Astronomical Centre, Eid will be celebrated in India a day after the celebrations in Saudi Arabia.

(Eid Al Adha will be celebrated in India on June 29. | Image: Unsplash)

India officially confirmed the sighting of Dhul Hijjah 1444 H crescent moon on Monday. So, June 20 will be regarded as the first day of Dhul Hijjah and Eid will be celebrated on June 29. Apart from Saudi Arabia (where Eid will be celebrated on June 28), other countries including Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, and more will begin their festivities on June 29.

Eid Al Adha 2023: Significance

The festival of Eid Al Adha is celebrated by devotees to commemorate the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim. Prophet sacrificed his son willingly as an act of obedience to God. This is the reason why people refer to it as the 'Festival of Sacrifice.' This festival also marks the conclusion of the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.