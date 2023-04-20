Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: After Saudi Arabia Declares Chand Raat, Eid In India To Be On THIS Date

After Chand Raat was announced in Saudi Arabia and UAE, Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 will be celebrated in India on Saturday, April 22. Following the sighting of the crescent moon in Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s Supreme Court announced on Thursday that Eid will be celebrated in the country on April 22. With the announcement of the Chand Raat, social media started to flood with Eid Mubarak messages with people of Islamic faith wishing each other.

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in India on April 22. Since the shawwal moon was not sighted on Thursday, a consensus was reached that Eid will be celebrated in the country on Saturday. Now, with the moonsighting in Saudi Arabia, it is confirmed that Eid celebrations in India will take place on April 22. The Kerala government declared April 22 also as a government holiday on the occasion of Eid.

Astronomy Centre confirms moonsighting

The news of the moonsighting was confirmed by the Astronomy Center. After fasting or keeping roza for a month, Eid-ul-Fitr will be marked by a festive atmosphere. People clean their houses, prepare traditional Eid recipes and indulge in merry making with extended families. Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid al-Fitr celebrations follow the end of Ramadan which lasts 29 or 30 days based on when the crescent moon is sighted.

عاجل: السعودية تعلن أن الجمعة 21 إبريل يوم عيد الفطر السعيد pic.twitter.com/YRG7PKn2BD — مركز الفلك الدولي (@AstronomyCenter) April 20, 2023

So far, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Sultanate of Brunei have announced that Eid-ul-Fitr will be on Saturday, April 22, due to the lack of confirmation of the sighting of the crescent this Thursday evening. This was also announced by the bodies representing Muslims in Australia, Thailand, Singapore and Japan. The aforementioned countries are likely to celebrate Eid with India on April 22.