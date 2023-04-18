Ramadan 2023: A Guide To Iftar Food In Jama Masjid

During the holy month of Ramadan, devotees like to explore Old Delhi as Jama Masjid lies in its epicenter. Jama Masjid is a beautiful mosque that has been here since the Mughal period and the structure has its own significance as it overlooks the Red Fort. Apart from the history, the delicacies which developed near Jama Masjid rose to fame and soon it became a hub for authentic Mughlai food.

Each year, the lanes of Jama Masjid attracts locals and tourists from across the globe to savour their cuisines, especially during the time of Ramadan. The festivities seem incomplete without the lip-smacking kebabs, fried chicken, legendary nihari, achaari biryani, mohabbat ka sharbat, and more. Not to miss the sweet dishes that are served in the local eatery joints. So, let's walk through some of the places that serve authentic dishes near Jama Masjid.

Qureshi Kebab Corner

A person must begin their food journey by trying out the kebabs served at Qureshi Kebab Corner. This place is located opposite Jama Masjid and serves the juiciest kebabs in Old Delhi.

Haji Mohammad Hussain

People who are looking out for some fried fish or fried chicken must visit Haji Mohd Hussain. The meat served in this eatery is so succulent and soft that it leaves everyone craving for more. Also, the homemade chutney and masala sprinkled on top of the fried chicken is just a cherry on the cake.

Aslam Chicken

Chicken lovers cannot miss this place near Jama Masjid. This place is famous for serving chargrilled chicken with gravy and special sauces. The sauce here is very creamy and buttery, to the extent that some call it the butter chicken.

Haji Shabrati Nihari Wale

Haji Shabrati Nihari Wale is an excellent place to try out khameeri roti with juicy Nihari. For those unversed, Nihari is one of the best culinary creations of Delhi. This place serves amazing Nihari, brain curry, and more. It is said that they cook the Nihari for around 8 to 10 hours in low steam. One of the best food for Ramadan.

Cool Point

Even though, the street of Jama Masjid is filled with delicacies such as phirni, kheer, and shahi tukda, Cool Point is a place that serves the best pudding. The royal bread pudding here is loaded with dry fruits. This is a must-have during the occasion of Ramadan.