Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: When Is Moonsighting In India? Know Expected Date Of Eid

Followers of Islam across the world are preparing to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, as the holy month of Ramadan will soon be coming to an end. The one-month peroiod is dedicated to fasting, indulging in acts of prayer and the service of the needy. It is a time for inward reflection and celebration. As per the holy scriptures, Ramadan is supposed to be a celebration of the first revelation given to Prophet Muhammad. Following the sighting of the new moon, the festival is often observed on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: When is moonsighting in India?

The sighting of the new moon determines the precise date of Eid-ul-Fitr. The dates could, however, vary depending on local customs, traditions and moon sighting times. Kerala's moon sighting committee follows the conventional Islamic calendar and waits for the actual sighting of the moon, hence Eid-ul-Fitr is observed there one day earlier than it is in the rest of the nation. Based on the determination of the moon sighting committee, the state government declares an official holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr. According to the official website, Kerala will celebrate Eid 2023 on April 21 this year. Rest of the country will celebrate the festival on April 22 depending on the moon sighting.

Significance of moon in Islam

It is believed that Islam originated in Arabia, where night time trade routes were common. The travellers who were out exporting or importing products had to rely on the illumination provided by natural moonlight because there was no sunlight illuminating the way ahead. Over time, Islam began to attach cultural and theological significance to moon luminescence. Also, the new moon serves as a representation of the 12 lunar months, each of which has 29 or 30 days. On the 29th night of the holy month of Ramzan, the day of Eid, Muslims look forward to viewing the moon. Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations can now begin the following day thanks to the moon's appearance on the 29th day.