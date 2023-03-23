Ramadan 2023: 5 Mouth-watering Iftar Dishes Served During Ramzan

The holy month of Ramzan will begin in India on March 24. The crescent moon is likely to be sighted in the country today, marking the beginning of the month-long fasting period. During Ramadan, sehri or suhoor and iftar hold a great significance. After the first meal, which is sehri, people keeping roza will break the fast after offering post-dawn prayers. The meal served at the far end of the day is called iftar.

Iftar bring blessings from Allah and especially for those who prepare iftar for others. Preparing iftar is considered an act of kindness. It opens the gates of forgiveness and the one who offers water during iftar is granted an access to God's fountain where no one experiences thirst. Let's take a look at some of the delicacies to enjoy during iftar.

Boti Kebabs

Boti Kebabs are prepared during iftar. It is a traditional dish savoured by people of the Islamic faith. It is prepared during Ramadan using marinated meat and is either baked in an oven or grilled on low heat.

Namkeen Seviyaan

While people always go for sweet seviyaan during iftar time, some like to eat namkeen seviyaan as it is easy to make and is a great snacking option. It is cooked with less oil, vegetables, spices and nuts.

Chicken Gilafi Kebab

Chicken gilafi kebabs are cutlets prepared in iftar using minced chicken with several aromatic spices, lemon, nuts and kewra water. After mixing the minced chicken with the ingredients, the cutlets are baked until golden for perfect flavor and texture.

Hare Chane Ke Kebab

Hare chane ke kebab is an ideal snack recipe during iftar. It is prepared using chickpeas and vegetables. One can cook this dish with green peas as well.

Sweet vermicelli

Sweet seviyaan is a simple recipe cooked using roasted raisins, nuts, ghee, water, sugar, cardamom powder, vermicelli and milk. The ingredients are stirred in the pot for at least 6-8 minutes until the vermicelli absorbs the water and milk. The dessert is garnished with nuts for added flavour and nutrients.