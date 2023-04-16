Eid Ul Fitr: Know The Significance Of Shawwal Moon Sighting

The Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to be celebrated in India on April 21 or April 22 this year. However, the correct date of the fetstival will be determined by the sighting of the Shawwal moon in Saudi Arabia. Ahead of Eid 2023, the period of fasting or Roza during the holy the month of Ramadan will come to an end on chand raat, the night before Eid.

On chand raat, families and friends gather to celebrate the sighting of the moon. The full moon also marks the start of the next month in the Islamic lunar calendar, which is called Shawwal. Here’s what makes the moon sighting a significant aspect for the Islamic faith and its followers.

Why the moon is considered significant in Islam?

Islam is said to have its origins in Arabia, where trade routes were used at night. Without the light of the sun illuminating the path ahead, the travellers out for exporting or importing goods had to rely on the illumination provided by natural moonlight. With time, lunar luminescence received cultural and theological significance in Islam.

Moreover, the new moon is also the representation of the 12 months in the lunar cycle, which contain either 29 or 30 days each. Muslims look forward to gazing at the moon on the 29th evening of the holy month of Ramazan that marks the festival of Eid. The moon sighting on the 29th day means that the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations can finally take place the next day.

This year, moon to appear in a ‘hybrid’ solar eclipse

As per several astronomical reports, the moon this year on chand raat will appear in a totally rare “hybrid” solar eclipse in the Southern hemisphere. The phenomenon is rather rare and happens once in a few decades. The eclipse will affect the visibility of the moon at different locations on Earth and also affect the likelihood of its spotting across various regions. To sum up, Eid-ul-Fitr is a significant occasion for Muslims around the world, and the date and time of moon sighting may differ depending on regional customs and traditions.