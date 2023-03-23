Ramadan 2023: 5 Traditional Sehri Dishes To Enjoy During Ramzan

During the holy month of Ramadan, muslims will be keeping roza or fast. Ramadan or Ramzan is month-long period and muslims fast during this period to connect with Allah. A typical day in Ramadan begins at dawn with suhoor or sehri and ends after the sunset with the iftar meal.

Sehri is very important for people fasting during Ramadan. It is the first meal of the day, consumed before the dawn, and is meant to keep a person nourished and hydrated throughout the day. Also, the pre-dawn meal or sehri is consumed before the Fajr prayer, the first of the five prayers offered daily.

After people eat sehri, they do Roze ki Neeyat, which is a single verse prayer that officially marks the beginning of the dawn to dusk fast. People who fast during Ramadan must maintain a balanced diet to provide energy and hydration thorughout the day. Let's take a look at some of the traditional sehri dishes that people enjoy during the month of Ramzan.

Haleem (mutton stew)

Haleem is a porridge-like mutton stew dish that people fasting during Ramadan prepare using lentils, meat and wheat. This dish is cooked slowly for hours and is an authentic cuisine that dates back to the Mughal era.

Keema Kaleji Tikki

Keema kaleji tikki is prepared using minced lamb meat and liver, along with flavourful spices, tomatoes, dal, cashews, chillies and other ingredients. The meat cutlets are fried until golden and served with delicious dips.

Dahi Anjeer Kebab

Vegetarians can cook dahi anjeer kebabs as it is a light meal and prepared using cottage cheese, hung curd, anjeer or figs, along with several spices and mint chutney. This is ideal for those who do not feel like eating a heavy meal during sehri.

Fresh Fruit Salad

People who will be fasting during Ramadan can eat a fresh fruit salad in the morning to stay hydrated and nourished through the day. This will also add fibre to your diet.

Porridge

Oats and yogurt porridge is a high protein breakfast dish that will keep one energised throughout the day. This sehri dish can be prepared with a few ingredients including fruits, honey, nuts, yogurt and oats.