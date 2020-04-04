Vamana Dwadashi 2020: Know Significance Of The Day And How It Is Celebrated

Vamana is believed to be the fifth avatar of the Indian god Lord Maha Vishnu. Vamana was born on this day under the Shravan Nakshatra and so Vamana Dwadashi is celebrated as Vamana's birthday. According to the inscriptions and Hindu writings Lord Vamana is said to have been born in the area that is today known as Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh.

It is also said that Lord Vamana was born as the dwarf son of Sage Kashyapa and Mother Aditi. The key goal of his birth was to cease the era of King Maha Bali and to spread the knowledge of Dharma. Vamana Dwadashi is regarded to be an auspicious day and is considered as extremely holy for the followers of Lord Maha Vishnu.

The ritual day is spent in prayers and fasting. The devotees of Lord Vamana and Lord Maha Vishnu strictly follow the rituals prescribed in the holy handbooks to please Lord Maha Vishnu and his fifth avatar. In the evening, the devotees also listen to Vamana Katha and Vishnu Sahastranaam along with the family members and distribute prasad among everyone. It is also believed that following Vamana Dwadashi with full devotion helps one get rid of all kinds of suffering. The follower attains salvation or Moksha.

Significance of Vamana Dwadashi

According to the Hindu writings, the importance of Vamana Dwadashi rises if it falls on Shravan Nakshatra. The followers worship the idol of Lord Vamana with rituals. It is also observed that every devotee who worships him with full devotion gets freedom from all miseries and attains forgiveness. Lord Vamana is considered as one of the manifestations of Lord Vishnu. It is said to be his fifth avatar. Shrimudagvad Purana and Vishnu Purana have described the Vamana incarnation of Lord Vishnu in great detail. It describes the glory of Lord Vamana.

As per the scholars, Vamana was born to defeat Bali, the king of Asuras. To protect Devas from the Asuras, Lord Vishnu decided to incarnate as Lord Vamana. He took birth from the womb of Aditi, wife of Sage Kashyap on the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapad. He was named Vamana who adopted the form of Brahmachari.

