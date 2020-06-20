Father's Day 2020 Status To Upload On WhatsApp, Facebook And Instagram

Father's Day is celebrated to honour fathers and the fatherhood. Moreover, on this day, children like to remind their fathers how important they are in their life and to celebrate their bonding with their father. Here are a few Father's Day statuses for you to upload on Instagram, Whatsapp, Facebook, and make your fathers feel special.

Father's Day Instagram Captions

Any girl can find her prince, but her dad is always the king, Happy Father's Day Dad

Hundred Schoolmasters can’t teach, what a Father can. Happy Father's Day

My father believed in me and this is the greatest gift anyone could give another person. Happy Father's Day

Every girl wants a husband who is like her father because he is the man in every girl’s life on whom she trusts the most… Love you papa.

Dad, A son’s first Hero, A Daughter’s first love.

Funny Dad Captions for Instagram

A father is a banker provided by nature. Happy Father’s Day

A father always has a solution to every problem of his daughter…He is her strength… Pride and love… HAPPY FATHER’S DAY

Angels in heaven pls wish my dad happy Father's Day! Let him know we love n miss him so much.

Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventurers, story-tellers, and singers for their children.

Dad, Thank you for your guidance, your strength, and for always being there for me… Happy Father’s Day.

My dad takes pride in me when I succeed, and has faith in me even when it seems that all hope has been lost. Happy Father's Day.

Father's Day status for Facebook

The best Father's Day present a dad could ever have is just to be loved and appreciated by all of his children…

The greatest thing a FATHER can do to his children is to love their mother.

The greatest gift I had got from God is my Dad! Thanks Dad!

Father is first HERO of his Son And First LOVE of his Daughter….

On Father’s Day, we hope you feel honoured for all your years of leading our family. And every day, we hope you feel how loved you are. Happy Father’s Day!

I hope you know I’m grateful, And my heart is truly glad, That today and every single day, I have you as my Dad. Happy Father’s Day!

Father's Day Whatsapp status

Image Credits: Shutterstock