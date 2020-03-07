Different Flavours Of Thandai That Will Add Colours To Your Holi

With Holi just around the corner, people across the country are gearing up for the festival of colours. The festival is intended to welcome the arrival of spring. Different regions of the country have their own local take on the festival. However, there is one thing which is synonymous with Holi and is common for all — thandai.

Thandai is a special beverage, native to India, prepared extensively during Holi. It is made with the goodness of a mixture of almonds, fennel seeds, watermelon kernels, rose petals, pepper, vetiver seeds, cardamom, saffron, milk and sugar. With times, the thandai has undergone a sea change. Having said that, check out five types of thandai you can try this Holi 2020.

Mango Thandai

Mango thandai is a perfect summer drink you can try out this Holi. Adding mangoes to the thandai gives it a rich and luxurious taste.

Also Read | Isha Ambani celebrates an early 'Holi 2020' with her family and friends

Ice Tea Thandai

If you are a ''chai' person, ice tea thandai could be your ultimate. This chilled solution is one fusion you must try this festive season. Refresh your thandai mocktail by adding the flavourful goodness of Assam tea, almonds, khus khus, fennel seeds and cardamom.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor singing 'Bholi Si Surat' proves she is a Bollywood soul, WATCH

Rose Thandai

Rose thandai is quite popular in India. The enthralling aroma of rose water gives a boost to the taste of the regular thandai and makes it a luscious one. The drink is sweet, spicy and flavourful.

Almond Milk Thandai

Almond milk thandai is a refreshing beverage made with the goodness of almonds, aromatic spices and protein-rich seeds. Do try the rich almond milk thandai this Holi 2020.

Also Read | Holi 2020's simple, inexpensive tips and hacks to clean stained walls

Badam Kesar Thandai

Badam Kesar thandai is made up with almonds and saffron. This summer thandai, not only is a treat to your taste buds, it is pleasing to the eyes as well. The colour and taste of this drink makes it one of the most sought after preparations during Holi.

Also Read | Holi 2020: Here's how to colourproof your house before the festival