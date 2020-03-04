Holi 2020's Simple, Inexpensive Tips And Hacks To Clean Stained Walls

As Holi 2020 is just around the corner, people across the country have started the preparations for the grand celebration. Holi is known as the festival of colours and is also one of the largely celebrated festivals of India. This festival is differently celebrated across India but playing with colours is a common practice that symbolises Holi. However, there are some chances that you might accidentally stain the walls of your house with some colour that does not come off easily. Therefore, here are some tips and hacks on how to clean wall-stains or cover them if you cannot clean them.

Easy tips and hack on how to clean wall-stains this Holi

1) The wall eraser

It is one of the easiest DIYs to get rid of the wall-stains. All you need is baking soda and a sponge. Sprinkle some baking soda on a piece of sponge. Later use the method of rub, clean and rinse respectively.

2) The wall cleaner

A DIY wall eraser might not work in terms of stains which do not come off easily. However, to get rid off such stains, you need to make a wall cleaner. The ingredients needed to make it comprise one cup of white vinegar, one-quarter cup of club soda and warm water. After the solution is made, simply dip in a sponge or a rag to wipe the stained walls.

3) Precaution is better than cure

It is advised that you must make sure that the walls of your house do not get stained in the first place. There are various methods of taking precautions for the same. You can opt for stain-resistant paints to colour the walls of your house as they are easily washable. If the walls of your house are painted with oil-based colours, then apply a coat of anti-stain varnish on them as it will protect the walls from any marks and stains.

