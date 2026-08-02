Friendship Band, Slam Book And 'Randomzzz' Album Revisit: This Friendship Day, Go Retro With Your Besties

Friendship Day is celebrated annually on the first Sunday of August. On the day, friend groups make elaborate plans to make the ocassion special. Groups buzz with hangout options, best friends plan trips, reels are shared with each other to take inspiration and whatnot. While a cafe date with friends, followed by a drive or even a house party, might be enticing on Friendship Day, it is not much different from every other weekend. This year, give the ocassion a nostalgic trip and take a trip down memory lane.

You might be celebrating the day with old friends or the ones you have made in the latest phase of your life; nevertheless, the nostalgia of the ‘good old days’ will remain common in any group. Most people reminisce about the older, simpler times, where physical conversations took precedence over DMs and camera reels were the only reels that everyone knew. The charm of the older days and simpler celebrations might appear dull in comparison with today's 4k Instagram captures, but the moments lived at the time find permanent storage in memory.

Representative Image | Freepik

It is not that difficult to recreate the olden days even today. As is the case with most things, the older friendship trends have made a cute comeback. From friendship bands to slam books, all the things that would make you relive the past are now available in local markets or even on online marketplaces.

Remember the excitement of choosing the perfect friendship band from a roadside stall or school canteen? The brighter the colour and the thicker the band, the stronger the friendship seemed. Some even wore a dozen bands on one wrist throughout August, refusing to remove them until they fell off on their own. Recreating that ritual today can be surprisingly heartwarming. Instead of ordering expensive gifts online, take a trip to the local grocery store and pick out the bands you like the best for each friend.



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Representative Image | Freepik

Another accessory reminiscent of the older times is a slam book. Questions such as “What do you like most about me?”, “Who is your crush?” and “Rate our friendship out of 10” were taken very seriously in middle school. This Friendship Day, bring back the nostalgia by getting your friends to fill your slam book all over again. You may discover that your friends still remember the same inside jokes from school and college days, and get to know something about the newer peers.

Representative Image | Freepik

Another trend that deserves a comeback this Friendship Day is matching T-shirts. Whether it was “Best Friends Forever,” split-heart designs or quirky nicknames printed across two tees, coordinated outfits were once the ultimate friendship statement. Opt for subtle retro graphics, old Bollywood references or custom quotes that only your friend group understands. What would make it even more iconic is if the group steps out wearing the same T-shirts.

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