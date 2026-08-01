Friendship Day 2026 Special: It's Normal To Outgrow Friends In Adulthood

Friendship Day is celebrated annually on the first Sunday of August. This year, the day falls on August 2. Friend groups are buzzing with plans, reels of cafes and ideal locations are being shared on Instagram, and some people are scouring through their galleries to pick out the perfect pictures to post tomorrow. The day brings gratitude and allows appreciate the friends who have stood the test of time and have made challenging days easier by their mere presence.

While it is important to appreciate the friends who have prevailed, Friendship Day also forces one to think of those who got lost along the way. Friends who once made tall promises to stand together through thick and thin. Friends who were present during the darkest days of our lives, but are now nowhere to be seen. Friends, who drifted apart over time due to conflicting schedules, long distance and other commitments. The day is reminiscent of the friendships that have turned sour, due to some fault from both sides.

While relationship breakups and drama are widely discussed, friendship breakups are just as real. Anyone who has crossed the tricky mid 20s will admit that it is getting increasingly tougher to keep old friendships going. There could be various reasons for a friendship fallout.

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The most common kind of ‘friendship breakup’ is when two close friends naturally break away over time. This mostly happens as the two people grow older and move to different environments. School friends get into colleges and lose touch, people you meet in college no longer communicate after moving cities, and even coworkers who formed a good bond outside work forget about each other over time after switching jobs. This kind of distance between friends appears most natural. This happens when you outgrow friends or simply understand that those friendships were mounted on the basis of physical availablity and not on a deeper emotional bond.

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In some other cases one outgrows friendship is because we have changed as a person from the time we first we met them. Since over time, people change, it is only natural for their likings to also change. Therefore, some people who we thought made good friends at certain period in time might not suit our style anymore.

Representative Image | Freepik

The other common manner of friendships turning bitter is an obvious fight or a confrontation that came in the way. When this happens it can create biterness and a long lasting grudge unless one person decides to make ammends.

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