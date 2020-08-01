List Of Friendship Day Quotes For Wife With Which You Can Wish Your Better Half

Today, on August 2, India celebrates Friendships Day, which is observed to honour the presence of friends in one’s life. The day was celebrated by exchanging greeting cards, however, the celebrations have now gone digital due to the social media platforms. Here are a few quotes to wish your husband on the day.

Friendship Day quotes for husband

I am so happy and fortunate to have you in my life. You are a loving husband and also a caring friend who understands me the best and supports me the most in my life. With lots of love, wishing you Happy Friendship Day.

Friendship is the most precious relationship in this world and I am so lucky to have my husband as my best friend… It has been a beautiful journey of love and friendship with you and I am sure many more lovely memories await us. Happy Friendship Day 2019.

When I got married to you, I was blessed with the two most important relationships in life and that is a husband and also a friend. I cannot thank you enough for being the best friend everyone imagines to have. Warm wishes on Friendship Day.

The beauty of our marriage is not our love but our friendship because the way we understand each other, stand with each other and care of each other, it is just like a friend who is always selfless and concerned. A very Happy Friendship Day to you.

On the occasion of Friendship Day 2019, I want to thank you for not just loving me as a partner but also for respecting me, offering me the best of your support and giving me all the freedom I wanted. Best wishes to the best husband on Friendship Day.

Friendship Day is a celebration of friendship and every couple must celebrate this day because marriage is the beginning of friendship and companionship and without these two, you cannot have a successful and happy marriage. Happy Friendship Day to you.

A look into my eyes and you know it all. Because you know me in and out and you understand the best way possible. To my darling husband who is the most special friend to me, I wish a very Happy Friendship Day and thank him for making me a lucky wife.

History of Friendship Day

The first World Friendship Day was proposed for July, 30 in 1958, by the World Friendship Crusade, which is an international civil organisation that campaigns in favour of friendship as a way of fostering a culture of peace. While most countries celebrate Friendship day on July 31, some South Asian countries, like India, Myanmar and Nepal celebrate Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August. If the reports are to be believed, the idea of a World Friendship Day was first coined by Dr Ramon Artemio Bracho on July 20, 1958.

