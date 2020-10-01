Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Importance, Meaning And History Of Celebrating This Day In India

Every year, October 2 is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti in India as it marks the birth anniversary of our ‘Father of the Nation’ Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. Hailing from Porbandar, Gujarat he was one of the greatest freedom fighters of India, who helped India to be free from British reign. Gandhi Jayanti is a National holiday in India. In addition to it, back in 2007, it was also declared by the UN General Assembly that this day will also be celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence.



Also read: Indian Embassy In Madagascar To Become Solar-powered On Gandhi Jayanti

151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

This year will mark the 151st birth anniversary of Gandhiji. He was a lawyer, a political enthusiast, a leader who contributed greatly towards the Indian Independence movement in his non-violent ways. He invoked patriotism in every citizen of our country and instilled inspired movements for civil rights all and freedom.

Dandi March, the Quit India Movement, the abolition of foreign goods, were some of the remarkable freedom movement led by him. Not only that, but he also played a massive role in abolishing heinous practices like untouchability. The great leader also led nationwide campaigns for easing poverty, expanding women’s rights, building amity between various religious and ethnic groups and above all of them achieving Swaraj (Self-rule) was one of the main aims of his life.

What happens on Gandhi Jayanti?

Every year, the Prime Minister along with the President commemorate this special day by paying homage to the great freedom fighter at Raj Ghat, the place where the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi has been built in New Delhi. While adopting the resolution of International Day of Violence, the UN General Assembly reiterates to establish the principle of non-violence, peace and tolerance which were aptly put forward by him.

Also read: Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter’s Action Film Khaali Peeli To Release On Gandhi Jayanti?

About Mahatma Gandhi

He was born in Gujarat. Later in life, he attended the UCL to empower himself with knowledge of law and jurisprudence. After acquiring knowledge, Gandhiji devoted his entire life to make his motherland free from foreign colonial dominance. Unfortunately, he was assassinated by Nathuram Godse, a Hindu nationalist who fired three bullets into his chest.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock