Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter’s Action Film Khaali Peeli To Release On Gandhi Jayanti?

According to a recent report by Pinkvilla, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Pandey’s Khaali Peeli release date is October 2, 2020. According to the report, this film will feature a direct to digital release. The film is co-produced by Zee Studios, hence it will be exclusively released on its streaming platform.

While the makers of Khaali Peeli have locked the release for Gandhi Jayanti, there is still some patchwork that is yet to be completed. According to Pinkvilla, the makers of Khaali Peeli have planned a schedule to complete the remaining work. The Khaali Peeli shoot will reportedly take one or two days. The shoot is set to take place in a controlled setup. Further, the shoot is scheduled for the first week of September. As per reports, the filmmakers will conclude the shoot whilst adhering to ‘safety guidelines’.

Khaali Peeli teaser:

The Khaali Peeli teaser was launched on August 24, 2020. It features the city of Mumbai. Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter features as a taxi driver who is accused of committing a crime. On the other hand, Student of the Year 2 actor Ananya Panday features as a dancer in the teaser. The two appear to be escaping with jewellery and cash in a ‘kaali-peeli’ taxi. The film seems to be named after the typical Mumbai taxis popularly referred to as ‘kaali-peeli’. The taxi also appears to have a unique number plate i.e. 6969.

More about Khaali Peeli:

Khaali Peeli’s cast also includes the Raazi actor Jaideep Ahlawat. Ahlawat will play the role of the antagonist in the film. The film will also star the Mr. India actor, Satish Kaushik in a supporting role. This film is directed by Maqbool Khan and co-produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra.

Ishaan Khatter & Ananya Panday’s Instagram:

Ishaan Khatter & Ananya Panday have actively promoted Khaali Peeli on their Instagram accounts. Recently, Ishaan Khatter shared an Instagram post to promote the teaser of Khaali Peeli. He captioned the post as, “Bola tha na.. Aarele

