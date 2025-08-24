Updated 24 August 2025 at 21:08 IST
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Bringing Lord Ganesha Idol Home? Here’s Dos and Don’ts You Should Follow
If you are planning to bring the idol of Lord Ganesha home this year, following certain traditions and mindful practices can make the experience more meaningful. Here are some important dos and don’ts to keep in mind.
Ganesh Chaturthi, one of India’s most beloved festivals, will be celebrated on August 27 with grandeur, devotion and joy. Families across the country prepare to welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes, seeking his blessings for wisdom, prosperity, and happiness. If you are planning to bring the Lord Ganesha home this year, following certain traditions and mindful practices can make the experience more meaningful. Here are some important *dos and don’ts to keep in mind.
Dos
Choose an eco-friendly idol
Select a clay or eco-friendly idol to reduce environmental harm during immersion. Natural idols dissolve easily in water and symbolize returning Bappa to nature.
Purify your home
Before Lord Ganesha's arrival, thoroughly clean and decorate your home. Prepare a sanctified space, often called the pandal or altar, adorned with flowers, rangoli, and lights.
Perform the sthapana ritual correctly
The idol should be placed facing the entrance or east direction. Begin with a pran pratishtha puja to invoke Ganesha’s presence, followed by daily aarti and offerings of modaks, fruits, and flowers.
Maintain devotion and positivity
Keep the atmosphere at home filled with devotion, prayers, and positivity. Chanting mantras like “Ganapati Bappa Morya” creates a spiritual ambiance.
Be mindful during visarjan
On the day of immersion, conduct the farewell ritual with love and gratitude, thanking Bappa for visiting your home and blessing your family.
Don’ts
Avoid plastic decorations
Instead of non-biodegradable items, opt for natural flowers, cloth, and paper-based decorations.
Don’t place the idol on the floor
The idol should always be placed on a raised platform or chowki, covered with a clean cloth, signifying respect and purity.
Don’t neglect ritual timings
Follow the auspicious muhurat for sthapana and visarjan. Performing rituals at the right time is considered vital for receiving divine blessings.
Avoid food waste
Distribute prasadam and festive meals among family, friends, or the needy, ensuring nothing goes to waste.
Don’t forget the spirit of the festival
Ganesh Chaturthi is about unity, devotion, and joy. Beyond the rituals, celebrate with compassion, humility, and togetherness.
By following these dos and don’ts, you can ensure a spiritually fulfilling and eco-conscious Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 while truly honoring the beloved Vighnaharta.
