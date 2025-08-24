Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Bringing Lord Ganesha Idol Home? Here’s Dos and Don’ts You Should Follow

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of India’s most beloved festivals, will be celebrated on August 27 with grandeur, devotion and joy. Families across the country prepare to welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes, seeking his blessings for wisdom, prosperity, and happiness. If you are planning to bring the Lord Ganesha home this year, following certain traditions and mindful practices can make the experience more meaningful. Here are some important *dos and don’ts to keep in mind.

Lalbaugcha Raja idol unveiled in Mumbai | Varinder Chawla

Dos

Choose an eco-friendly idol



Select a clay or eco-friendly idol to reduce environmental harm during immersion. Natural idols dissolve easily in water and symbolize returning Bappa to nature.

Purify your home



Before Lord Ganesha's arrival, thoroughly clean and decorate your home. Prepare a sanctified space, often called the pandal or altar, adorned with flowers, rangoli, and lights.

Perform the sthapana ritual correctly



The idol should be placed facing the entrance or east direction. Begin with a pran pratishtha puja to invoke Ganesha’s presence, followed by daily aarti and offerings of modaks, fruits, and flowers.

Maintain devotion and positivity



Keep the atmosphere at home filled with devotion, prayers, and positivity. Chanting mantras like “Ganapati Bappa Morya” creates a spiritual ambiance.

Be mindful during visarjan

On the day of immersion, conduct the farewell ritual with love and gratitude, thanking Bappa for visiting your home and blessing your family.

Image for representation | Image: X

Don’ts

Avoid plastic decorations

Instead of non-biodegradable items, opt for natural flowers, cloth, and paper-based decorations.

Don’t place the idol on the floor



The idol should always be placed on a raised platform or chowki, covered with a clean cloth, signifying respect and purity.

Don’t neglect ritual timings

Follow the auspicious muhurat for sthapana and visarjan. Performing rituals at the right time is considered vital for receiving divine blessings.

Avoid food waste

Distribute prasadam and festive meals among family, friends, or the needy, ensuring nothing goes to waste.

Don’t forget the spirit of the festival



Ganesh Chaturthi is about unity, devotion, and joy. Beyond the rituals, celebrate with compassion, humility, and togetherness.