Ganesh Puja Decoration Tips To Celebrate A Safe Ganesh Utsav 2020

Ganesh Chathurthi is drawing close and many Mumbaikars are going to be celebrating Ganesh Puja at their homes. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many questions are coming up, like -- how can one safely celebrate Ganesh Puja at home? What are some safe ways to celebrate the holy festival without spreading the virus? Here are some tips to celebrate this festival safely this year:

Also Read | Rithvik Dhanjani sculpts Ganpati idol at home ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi; watch video

Ganesh Puja at Home

1. Bring Lord Ganesha into your own houses

The safest way to celebrate the festival is to have Ganesh Puja at Home. Mumbaikars can get idols into their own houses and celebrate the festival in their own homes. But it is advisable that families do not invite many people into their homes. Here are a few tips to have a safe Ganesh Chathurthi at home:

Have only the required amount of people present when bringing the idol home. Practise social distancing while doing so. Give out a limited amount of Ganesh Chaturthi invitation, if you can, then it's safer not to invite any people into your home. Another way is to place the idol in such a way that invited people can gain blessings from your door itself, without entering your house. This will minimise touch and contact with different people. Send everyone Ganesh Chaturthi wishes instead of meeting with them. Have virtual Pujas from home or join a virtual puja from the comfort of your own home. Help the environment by buying an eco-friendly Ganesh Idols.

Also Read | Delhi govt bans public pandals, no processions permitted for Ganesh Utsav & Moharram

2. Dress festively

There is no rule that says one can't dress festively in their own house. Netmeds recommends that people dress up and celebrate festivities from their own houses. You can also decorate your house with flowers and rangoli. If your family doesn't have rangoli then you can mix rice and turmeric together to make home-made rangoli, this is also a good tip for Ganesh Puja Decoration.

Also Read | No idol immersion, community celebrations this Ganesh Chaturthi: Delhi pollution body

3. Cook lavish food

As on any other occasion, cooking lavish food is a must while celebrating Ganesh Puja at home. You can try and make modaks and other sweets that people love munching on. It is better if going outside for food is entirely avoided this festive season/

Also Read | COVID-19: TN govt says no to Ganesha idols in public places

4. Donate

Another great way to celebrate Ganesh Puja at home is to donate to the needy. You can always donate online and there is no need to even step outside your house. This is the best way to celebrate any festival.

5. Online Gatherings

People can also take part in online gathering. People who are celebrating the festival at home can have a virtual party and enjoy Ganesh Puja from the comfort of your own homes.

Ganesh Puja Decorations

Ganesh Puja Decorations are also an important part of the festivities. Many devotees spend a lot of time to figure out the theme and other details for their Ganesh Puja Decorations. Here are some tips for your Ganesh Puja Decorations:

Ganesh Puja Decorations must have a common theme. The theme depends on your Ganesh idol as well. Sometimes devotees get different avatars of their Lord Ganesh in their homes, so it's important to figure out your Ganesh Puja Decorations in relation to the deity. They must have a colour pattern that matches with your theme. Two contrasting colours can always be chosen for a bold theme. Ganesh Puja Decorations must also include flowers. Flowers should also match your theme and colour patterns. Different kinds of food should also be prepared. Foods like modak, bananas, sweets are offered to Ganesha in the puja. Devotees can make sure that the food matches their decoration as well. Ganesh Puja Decorations should match the interior of your house.

Promo Pic Credit: Maharastra tourism official's Instagram