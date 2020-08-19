Ganesh Puja Decoration Tips To Celebrate A Safe Ganesh Utsav 2020

Ganesh Chathurthi is drawing close and many Mumbaikars are going to be celebrating Ganesh Puja at their homes. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many questions are coming up, like -- how can one safely celebrate Ganesh Puja at home? What are some safe ways to celebrate the holy festival without spreading the virus? Here are some tips to celebrate this festival safely this year:
The safest way to celebrate the festival is to have Ganesh Puja at Home. Mumbaikars can get idols into their own houses and celebrate the festival in their own homes. But it is advisable that families do not invite many people into their homes. Here are a few tips to have a safe Ganesh Chathurthi at home:
There is no rule that says one can't dress festively in their own house. Netmeds recommends that people dress up and celebrate festivities from their own houses. You can also decorate your house with flowers and rangoli. If your family doesn't have rangoli then you can mix rice and turmeric together to make home-made rangoli, this is also a good tip for Ganesh Puja Decoration.
As on any other occasion, cooking lavish food is a must while celebrating Ganesh Puja at home. You can try and make modaks and other sweets that people love munching on. It is better if going outside for food is entirely avoided this festive season/
Another great way to celebrate Ganesh Puja at home is to donate to the needy. You can always donate online and there is no need to even step outside your house. This is the best way to celebrate any festival.
People can also take part in online gathering. People who are celebrating the festival at home can have a virtual party and enjoy Ganesh Puja from the comfort of your own homes.
Ganesh Puja Decorations are also an important part of the festivities. Many devotees spend a lot of time to figure out the theme and other details for their Ganesh Puja Decorations. Here are some tips for your Ganesh Puja Decorations: